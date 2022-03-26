NAU ROUNDUP: Lumberjacks heat up at ASU meet

Northern Arizona returned to the Arizona State track for the first day of the ASU Invitational on Friday.

Jack Murphy found success in the ring once again, setting another personal record for the second week in a row, hitting a mark of 60.13 meters in the men's hammer throw. Meanwhile, Jacob Kaufman (59.12m) and McKenna Chaney (52.82m) respectively competed in men's and women's event finals as well.

Rudy Tapia and Matilde Roe advanced to men's and women's discus finals to finish with tosses of 49.90m and 48.55m, respectively.

As for the jump squad, Madeline Wilson and Jack Normand high jumped 1.61m and 2.01m.

On the track, all Lumberjack hurdlers qualified for Saturday's event finals, with Kiana Kai (14.62) and Wilson (14.67) advancing to the women's 100m finals, and Trenton Givens (14.11) and Wil Peralta (14.69) making the cut for the men's 110m hurdles.

Several sprinters set personal best times as well, including Alyssa Colbert (24.40), LiNay Perry (24.74) and Kyle Smith (21.77) in the women's and men's 200m dash. David Dunlap (20.80) and Colbert now own the fastest men's and women's 200 times in the Big Sky Conference so far this season.

The distance crew participated in the men's and women's 3000mrace, as well as the men's 3K steeplechase.

Hall of Fame

The Northern Arizona University Athletic Department is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Lumberjack Athletic Hall of Fame Class. Nominations must be received by May 1.

The Lumberjack Athletics Hall of Fame, established in 1981, pays tribute and gives lasting recognition to those student-athletes, coaches, staff and teams who have made exceptional contributions and brought recognition, honor and distinction to NAU Athletics.

The revamped Hall of Fame committee will be consist of an esteemed group of Lumberjack Hall of Famers including Mike Nesbitt, Cee Cee Odorfer, Pete Mandley, April Walker, Ross Land, Travis Brown, Ron Mann and Peggy Kennedy.

Kim Ott, associate vice president of communications, is the final appointed committee member. The committee will be assisted by NAU Athletics staff.

Former student-athletes, coaches and staff are eligible for nomination five years after their careers at Northern Arizona have concluded. Student-athletes must have competed for a minimum of two years at Northern Arizona. A team may be nominated for induction based on extraordinary accomplishment (i.e. NCAA championship, regional or conference championship).

National championship teams are automatic selections for the Hall.

This year's Hall of Fame Class will be inducted in conjunction with the annual NAU Football Hall of Fame Game versus Idaho on Sept. 24.

