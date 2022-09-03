NAU ROUNDUP: Lumberjacks goalkeeper Corcoran tallies eight saves in 0-0 draw

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks soccer team drew, 0-0, with the Georgia Southern Eagles at Lumberjack Stadium on Thursday night.

NAU sophomore goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran played impressively in the net, recording eight saves and earning the Lumberjacks' first shutout of the season.

"I'm proud of them, we had a clean sheet which is what we wanted, we created a bunch of chances, and we were dynamic," coach Kylie Louw said. "When you hear the crowd stay the whole game and cheer like that, you can't not be proud of them."

The Lumberjacks outshot Georgia Southern, 15-11, with seven shots on target. NAU had multiple opportunities inside the box, and a few shots flew just wide of the post. One of the biggest chances came in the 32nd minute, as Josie Novak -- who came off the bench in the first half and went on to put up four shots, three on goal -- ripped the ball into the left corner. The ball was saved, though . Freshman Morgan Caslin recorded three shots, with Allison Veloz and Dai Williams each recording two attempts on goal.

The Lumberjacks changed the lineup in the second half, but still could not finish their chances.

"If you look at the first half compared to the second half, we were able to put some challenges on the team at halftime and changed the formation, and the team did it. It created some chances and the players were dynamic, that's the IQ part of it because you can't teach that," Louw said.

The Lumberjacks are set to play on the road for the first time this season, taking on Cal State Bakersfield next Thursday night, before heading back home to host Air Force on Sunday.

Volleyball falls 3-0 to Cal

The final score may have been a sweep, but the Lumberjacks volleyball team went stride-for-stride with California in the their first match of the Utah Valley Invitational in Orem, Utah, on Friday. However, the Golden Bears made plays late and ultimately handed the Lumberjacks a 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 sweep in Lockhart Arena as NAU dropped to 1-3.

"We showed today how hard this team is working," coach Ken Murphy said. "But they're feeling a little empty because we know today was one we could've had. There were a lot of times in the match where our defense was great and really defending their best stuff, but there were times when we let them off with some easy stuff. That's something I need to address to ensure that we're a little more consistent volleyball team."

Aiming for their first win over a Pac-12 team in a decade, NAU battled through a tight beginning to the day's opening set before breaking through with a 4-0 run fueled by two kills from senior Taylor Jacobsen, who put down a team-high 16 on the afternoon.

The run gave the Lumberjacks a 13-10 advantage and they held a 20-14 lead late following an error by the Golden Bears. A kill by junior Savannah Hasson had NAU in good position to close out the first game at 21-16, only to see California steal the set from the Lumberjacks' grasp with a 9-0 clinching run.

After being contained for much of the first set, the Golden Bears' late surge lifted California's offensive output to an impressive .326 mark with 21 of its 25 points coming on kills. California also made it difficult on NAU to score, although the Lumberjacks hit .222 in the set, as the Golden Bears logged 28 digs.

NAU gained the early edge in set two with a 4-2 lead, but a 6-0 California run forced the Lumberjacks to call a timeout. The Lumberjacks never led again although they slowly chopped away at what was at its largest, a seven-point deficit. Three straight combination blocks by Jacobsen and senior Neche Newton cut the Golden Bears' lead to 17-14 and the Lumberjacks, on three occasions, got within two points with the last at 22-20. However, California, which improved to 3-2 with the victory, held on for the set win by scoring three of the last four points.

Needing a win to extend the match, NAU never let California get loose in the third set despite the Golden Bears recording 23 kills. Neither team led by more than two points until late when a 3-0 run by the Golden Bears snapped an 18-18 tie, which was preceded by Hasson accounting for three consecutive Lumberjack points on blocks.

With the 21-18 lead in hand, California reached match point at 24-22 before NAU held off two match points. Freshman Kylie Moran put a kill through the California block on the first, and a Golden Bears error evened the score at 24-24. However, an NAU service error sided out for California and the Golden Bears wrapped up the match on their third clinching opportunity.

Even as the Golden Bears outkilled the Lumberjacks, 63-36, and hit .297 compared to NAU's .215, the Lumberjacks' offense found ways to be effective against a California team that ranked second in the country in total blocks.

"Kate (Hatch) did a good job distributing the ball and we had a little better balance offensively today," Murphy said. "Honestly, our hitters did what they do in practice."

Jacobsen's 16 kills on .259 hitting led the Lumberjacks with Hasson and Moran both recording seven kills apiece. Hatch handed out 27 assists.

Jacobsen also recorded her first double-double of the season with 11 kills, which only trailed junior Millie O'Ketter's 17, and tied a career-high with five blocks. Jacobsen's five blocks matched Hasson's five for the team-lead as NAU outblocked California, 9-5.

The Lumberjacks will look to close out the Utah Valley Invitational with a victory on Saturday when they take on Utah Valley on its home court at 1 p.m.