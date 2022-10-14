NAU ROUNDUP: Lumberjacks cross country squads finish third in Madison

The Northern Arizona women's and men's cross country teams closed out regular-season competition with a pair of third-place finishes at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, Friday. The women finished with a team total of 244 points, while the men tallied 145 points.

The women’s squad was led by Elise Stearns. Never falling out of the top 10 throughout the race, Stearns finished third individually with a time of 19:57.5. She has not placed outside of the top five in any meet she has competed in this season.

Annika Reiss was the next Lumberjacks finisher, placing 40th with a time of 20:27.1. Taryn O’Neill and Alexis Kebbe finished close together, taking 64th and 66th, respectively. O’Neill ran a 20:37.4, with Kebbe running a time of 20:37.5. Jesselyn Bries was the final Northern Arizona scorer, finishing 71st with a time of 20:39.4.

The field was stacked with multiple top-10 teams, and the Lumberjacks finished behind only No. 1 NC State and No. 2 New Mexico -- which tied with 80 points.

The men also earned a third-place finish, with veteran runners Nico Young and Drew Bosley leading the way. Young placed second with a time of 23:10.0, only .1 seconds behind the lead runner. Bosley took fifth place, running a time of 23:17.2. Neither runner has finished outside of the top 10 in any meet this season, with Young never finishing outside of the top five.

Santiago Prosser was the next fastest Lumberjack, placing 33rd and running a 23:37.4. Ryan Raff was 45th with a time of 23:42.3. Freshman Colin Sahlman finished 60th in his first career race, clocking a 23:50.4. He had a strong effort late in his race, moving up from 157th place at the first 2K.

On the men’s side, the race was just as packed with competition. No. 2 Stanford took the win over No. 1 BYU.

The Lumberjacks have some time off before they begin the postseason in Cheney, Washington, at the Big Sky championship meet on Friday, Oct. 28.

Soccer

Northern Arizona picked up its fourth consecutive win with a 1-0 victory at Northern Colorado Thursday.

Improving their Big Sky record to 4-1, the Lumberjacks took a late lead after a defensive struggle thanks to a goal by Josie Novak and held on to win.

Goalkeeper Natalie Corcoran made her 10th start for the Lumberjacks, earning her seventh shutout and fourth straight. Corcoran moved up in Northern Arizona's record book as the No. 5 goalkeeper in shutouts in a single season. The sophomore finished the game with three saves.

Novak's lone goal came off a beautiful pass from Kayla Shebar, who battled with a Northern Colorado defender on the left side of the box. Shebar found Novak just outside the box, and Novak ripped a shot and placed the ball in the right corner of the net.

The Lumberjacks held strong through the final seven minutes of the match to earn the shutout.

The Lumberjacks are heading back into action at Montana on Sunday.

Volleyball

Another night on the court produced another five-set match for the Northern Arizona volleyball team.

Battling back after dropping a pair of closely contested sets to start the night at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana, the Lumberjacks handed the Montana Grizzlies a pair of losses to set up the sixth five-set contest in their past seven matches. However, a slow start to the decider doomed Northern Arizona, which fell 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 15-8 on Thursday night in Missoula, Montana.

The Lumberjacks nearly outhit the Grizzlies, finishing at .194 to Montana's .202, and finished with a 10-4 advantage at the service line.

Forced into a fifth set after leading 2-0 to start the night, Montana jumped ahead with three consecutive points in the final stanza. After Northern Arizona lost a review of the set's second point, Montana won a review of their own on the third. Northern Arizona stayed within striking difference at 7-5 on a pair of errors by Montana, but a 7-1 Grizzlies surge put it out of reach.

Slipping to 2-11 overall and 1-5 in the Big Sky, the Lumberjacks will head to Bozeman, Montana, to face the Montana State Bobcats (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) on Saturday.