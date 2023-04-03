Following a long weekend of competition, the Northern Arizona University track & field teams concluded their road trip with outstanding performances.

At the Texas Relays the Lumberjacks had only two competitors, but both saw great efforts translate into impressive performances. David Dunlap competed in the 200-meter invitational, running a season best 20.50 to finish eighth. Dunlap is ranked first in the Big Sky and with this mark will move to second nationally in the event.

Mitchell Effing had a seventh-place finish in the long jump, hitting a mark of 7.75 meters. Effing is also ranked first in the Big Sky and fifth in the region.

At the Bobcat Invitational, NAU had two event winners on the day. Alyssa Colbert took the gold in the 100-meter after running a time of 12.10. The sophomore sits at the top of the conference in the event and is ranked ninth in the region.

Kyaira Reigh was the Jacks' second event winner of the day, finishing first in the 400-meter. Reigh ran a personal best time of 53.16 to cement her place at the top of the Big Sky and in the top-10 in the region. LiNay Perry also competed in the 400-meter, finishing in fifth place with a time of 54.06 to move up to second in the conference rankings.

Madeline Wilson ran the 100-meter hurdles, also earning a new PR. Wilson finished in a time of 14.10, placing 14th and moving her to the top of the conference in the event. In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Tyson Givens finished 10th with a time of 14.28. Givens is ranked first in the Big Sky in the event.

Jenna Figueroa showed why she is at the top of the conference rankings in the triple jump, with a mark of 12.07 meters.

In the shot put, Alaina Diggs finished ninth with a season best mark of 14.72 meters to move her to the top of the conference in the event. In the men’s shot put, Parker Bays finished 15th in a tough field with a throw of 16.58 meters. Desmond Lott also competed in the shot put, throwing a personal best 16.08 meters.

John Murphy placed 11th in the hammer throw with a mark of 60.08 meters. Murphy is ranked first in the Big Sky, 14th in the region, and 26th in the nation in the event. In the women’s hammer throw, Sariyah Horne-Kemp hit a personal best mark of 52.78 meters to move her up to third in the conference in the event.

The Lumberjacks will have a week off before they are on the road once again, heading to the Mt. Sac Relays and the Bryan Clay Invitational.