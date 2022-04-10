NAU ROUNDUP: Lumberjack Sports Properties introduces relationship with Northern Arizona Healthcare

LEARFIELD’s NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties, official multimedia rightsholder of NAU Athletics, has announced a brand-new transformative relationship with Northern Arizona Healthcare.

A core component of the multi-year sponsorship agreement calls for NAH to immediately assume the “Official Healthcare Partner of NAU Athletics” designation.

Additionally, NAH made a donation to the Northern Arizona University Foundation to help with the final construction of the new NAU Athletics Student-Athlete High Performance Center.

The agreement also includes the naming of the Team Physician Office, Exam Room, and Athletic Training Offices after NAH and the NAH Orthopedic and Spine Institute. The gift and sponsorship underscore NAH’s commitment to its community partners and is a valued investment in student-athletes by helping fund scholarships and other academic experiences such as tutoring and mentoring, mental health assistance and their well-being.

“We are always thrilled when NAH partners with a branch of the local community, and announcing a partnership with NAU Athletics has us excited for the future,” said Matt Kraemer, Orthopedic and Spine Institute administrator for NAH. “We are proud to give our full support to the university and its student-athletes, and look forward to the number of opportunities that will show that support in the years that lie ahead.”

According to Mike Marlow, Northern Arizona's vice president for intercollegiate Athletics, “LEARFIELD continues to prove why they are the multimedia rights leader across the country in college athletics. They are experts at associating brands that can mutually benefit from multimedia partnerships. We are grateful to Northern Arizona Healthcare for recognizing the upward trajectory of NAU Athletics and partnering both as a corporate sponsor and donor.”

Specifically, NAH’s new agreement with NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties provides numerous opportunities for year-round brand visibility and game-day fan engagement. NAH, in collaboration with its Orthopedics and Spine Institute, will receive exposure via in-venue signage as well as print, digital and social media through official NAU Athletics’ channels. NAH will serve as title sponsor of the Lumberjack Radio Network during football and basketball seasons, and also serve as presenting sponsor for the Homecoming game during football season.

“The teams at NAH and Orthopedics and Spine Institute are terrific to work with and tremendous advocates for NAU Athletics and its student-athletes,” said Todd Wyard, general manager for NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties. “We welcome them back to NAU as a significant and valued athletics corporate partner, and appreciate this historic opportunity to collaborate. We look forward to a fruitful partnership in the years to come.”

The agreement between NAH and NAU Athletics was secured on behalf of the university by NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties, LEARFIELD’s Flagstaff-based team. LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

Golf

In their final tune-up for the Big Sky Championship, the Lumberjacks will compete in the Bobcat Desert Classic at the Golf Club of Estrella (par-72, 6,136 yards) Monday and Tuesday in Goodyear. Monday will consist of 36 holes, followed by 18 holes on Tuesday, with shotgun starts of 7:30 a.m. opening each day.

Northern Arizona will make its first-ever appearance at the Bobcat Desert Classic and the tournament. The Bobcat Desert Classic will be a preview of sorts of the conference championship, with eight teams from the Big Sky part of the 11-team field. Northern Arizona will be joined by Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah and Weber State from the conference -- in addition to Dixie State, Santa Clara and Utah Valley.

Santa Clara, the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic team champion earlier this week, leads the field coming in at No. 98 in this week's Golfstat National Rankings. Northern Arizona is the next highest-ranked team at No. 112.

While Santa Clara won the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, Northern Arizona placed 13th of 22 teams. The Lumberjacks shot 48-over-par 912 (304-305-303), but despite it being their second-highest score of the season, they still managed to top every Big Sky team in the tournament.

Senior Elle Kocourkova was the Lumberjacks' top finisher for the second consecutive tournament, tying for 34th individually at 8-over-par 224 (72-74-78). Kocourkova, who holds the second-lowest round average on the team (74.74) behind sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova (74.65), is also one off Malakhova's team-lead with 55 birdies.

