NAU Roundup: Lumberjack cross country ranks first, 12th

The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its preseason coaches' poll Tuesday, with the Northern Arizona men's team landing in the No. 1 spot and the women's program as No. 12 in the NCAA.

The defending national champion men's team received 328 total votes, including 10 of the 11 available first-place votes. Northern Arizona currently sits 20 points ahead of Notre Dame, while BYU, Oregon and Stanford round out the remaining top five slots in the men's poll.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lumberjacks scored just 60 points, the lowest team champion score since 2005, at the national championship in March to win the title. The Northern Arizona men will return with five members of the championship team, including All-Americans Nico Young and Abdihamid Nur, who finished fourth and seventh overall at the NCAA meet last year, respectively.

Meanwhile, the women's squad will also enter the season with high expectations, after finishing 11th last season at nationals.

After beginning last season as the No. 26 squad, the Lumberjacks fought their way through the ranks, entering the NCAA championship ranked No. 9, They finished with a historic score of 318 points last season. The women received 199 votes in 2021, placing them within one position of proximity to where they completed the previous season.

The NCAA cross country season officially begins this weekend, and the Lumberjacks will host the George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0