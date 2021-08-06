NAU Roundup: Luis Grijalva sets new Guatemalan record in 5000m final at Tokyo Olympics

Running a 13:10.09 in the finals of the 5,000-meter run at the Tokyo Olympics, Luis Grijalva set a new personal best and Guatemalan national record as he wrapped up his time at the Games on Friday morning.
Grijalva placed 12th in the final, finishing his Olympic debut at just 22 years old following a dramatic qualifying process. Having hit the Olympic standard with a 13:13.14 in his second-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships, Grijalva set his previous PR less than two months ago.
After grabbing the last qualifying spot on time for the final earlier in the week, Grijalva ran within one or two seconds of the lead for the first 4,000 meters of the final. Stringing out into somewhat of a single file run, save for a few runners occasionally moving up in lane two, Friday's final provided a much smoother race compared to Tuesday's first-round heats that each included a fall by a runner.
While the leading pack began to break away with just 800 meters remaining, Grijalva led the remaining runners on his way to resetting his own Guatemalan national record. Moving ahead of his previous record pace at the NCAAs with a 4:45 split at the 1,800m mark, Grijalva kept up his new record pace throughout the final eight laps of the race.
Grijalva's run concluded the Olympic competition for former Lumberjacks, with Brooke Andersen finishing 10th in the women's hammer throw on Tuesday morning in her own Olympic debut and David McNeill finishing 19th in the first round of the 5000m in his third appearance at the Olympics.
Athletics
Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow announced the hiring of Lanny Bradford, NAU's new associate athletic director for sports medicine, on Thursday. Bradford makes the move to Flagstaff after nearly two decades at the University of Arizona.
Bradford will oversee sports medicine, which has the largest endowment in the country dedicated specifically to athletic training.
Initially joining the Arizona Athletic Department in 2002, Bradford served as the athletic trainer for the football, baseball and swimming and diving programs through 2006. After leaving Arizona that year, he returned to Tucson in 2013 where he took over the role of associate athletic trainer and resumed work with the football team.
In between his two stints at Arizona, Bradford worked at California Berkeley from 2006 to '08 with the football team and from 2008 to '13 at Northwestern with the men's basketball and men's and women's golf teams.
Bradford, a native of Hugoton, Kansas, got his professional start at Purdue, where he was a graduate assistant athletic trainer before moving on to work at Buena Vista University. During his two years at Buena Vista, Bradford handled the primary medical care for men's and women's soccer, women's basketball, wrestling, baseball and softball until beginning his first stint at Arizona.