NAU Roundup: Luis Grijalva sets new Guatemalan record in 5000m final at Tokyo Olympics

Running a 13:10.09 in the finals of the 5,000-meter run at the Tokyo Olympics, Luis Grijalva set a new personal best and Guatemalan national record as he wrapped up his time at the Games on Friday morning.

Grijalva placed 12th in the final, finishing his Olympic debut at just 22 years old following a dramatic qualifying process. Having hit the Olympic standard with a 13:13.14 in his second-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships, Grijalva set his previous PR less than two months ago.

After grabbing the last qualifying spot on time for the final earlier in the week, Grijalva ran within one or two seconds of the lead for the first 4,000 meters of the final. Stringing out into somewhat of a single file run, save for a few runners occasionally moving up in lane two, Friday's final provided a much smoother race compared to Tuesday's first-round heats that each included a fall by a runner.

While the leading pack began to break away with just 800 meters remaining, Grijalva led the remaining runners on his way to resetting his own Guatemalan national record. Moving ahead of his previous record pace at the NCAAs with a 4:45 split at the 1,800m mark, Grijalva kept up his new record pace throughout the final eight laps of the race.