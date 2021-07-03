NAU Roundup: Louw completes coaching staff ahead of fall soccer season

"He will add energy and contribute immensely with the strategy of the program, he aligns directly with the mission and vision I have created for NAU Soccer, and is just as passionate and excited as I am about our program," Louw said. "I know our players are very grateful and happy for his return; the impact he made with our program never left. He is a competitor by nature, and I can't express how grateful and happy we are to have him back with us in a well deserved role on our staff."

Campbell spent the 2020-21 season with the Lumberjacks as a volunteer assistant coach, working closely with the goalkeepers and attacking line. As a Flagstaff native, Campbell has spent the last four years with Flagstaff United Soccer Club coaching boys and girls soccer as well as Flagstaff High School. He is an alumni of Chandler Gilbert Community College and Hawaii Pacific University.