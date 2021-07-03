NAU Roundup: Louw completes coaching staff ahead of fall soccer season

Northern Arizona women's soccer head coach Kylie Louw announced Alan Berrios as the team's new associate head coach. Chris Campbell was also promoted from from volunteer assistant to assistant coach.
Berrios returns to Northern Arizona after spending the 2020-21 season as head coach at Southeastern University in Florida. His success in Florida included a Sun Conference championship and conference tournament championship as well as a notable run for an NAIA national title, ending the season with a record of 17-2-1.
Berrios previously worked with Louw as an assistant during her first year as head coach at Northern Arizona.
"When I evaluated what our program needs and what values we expect to help us reach the next level, characteristics and non-negotiables such as passion, hard work, investment, care and experience were at the forefront in order to best serve our players," Louw said. "Alan has all these qualities as a coach and even more incredible qualities as a person. He has proven success at many different levels and is extremely well respected in the soccer community."
Berrios has 17 years of experience as a club soccer coach, along with 12 years in college soccer through Division I, D-II and NAIA programs. He began his career in college soccer as the director of soccer operations at South Florida, and went on to coach at the University of Tampa, Arizona Christian, and Dixie State in addition to NAU and Southeastern.
"He will add energy and contribute immensely with the strategy of the program, he aligns directly with the mission and vision I have created for NAU Soccer, and is just as passionate and excited as I am about our program," Louw said. "I know our players are very grateful and happy for his return; the impact he made with our program never left. He is a competitor by nature, and I can't express how grateful and happy we are to have him back with us in a well deserved role on our staff."
Campbell spent the 2020-21 season with the Lumberjacks as a volunteer assistant coach, working closely with the goalkeepers and attacking line. As a Flagstaff native, Campbell has spent the last four years with Flagstaff United Soccer Club coaching boys and girls soccer as well as Flagstaff High School. He is an alumni of Chandler Gilbert Community College and Hawaii Pacific University.
"Chris has been a part of our staff over the last few seasons and has earned this well deserved promotion into a full-time role. He has been selfless and hard working and was invaluable during challenging times during the pandemic; he stepped up and was a consistent and reliable source for our players and staff," Louw said. "He will bring consistency to our team and he is incredible in the development of our players and goalkeepers. I can't wait to see him build on what he has already done within our team and I love his eagerness and buy-in to propel our program in the direction we have envisioned. The value Chris brings as a coach and as a person are instrumental to me and NAU Soccer as a whole."