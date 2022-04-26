NAU ROUNDUP: Louie's Awards for 2021-22 season on tap

After a one-year hiatus, the Louie's Awards returned Sunday night at Prochnow Auditorium as the Northern Arizona's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee hosted the annual year-end award show celebrating the department's best of the best of the 2021-22 academic year.

The award considerations were for the fall 2021 and winter 2022 seasons, while the men's and women's tennis, golf, and men's and women's outdoor track and field seasons were from the spring of 2021.

Taking home the male and female athlete of the year awards for the eighth installment of the celebration were distance runners Abdihamid Nur and Jessa Hanson. Nur has had a sensational 2021-22 year highlighted by becoming the second Lumberjacks male to be named USTFCCCA National Men's Track Athlete of the Year. He became the first men's double national champion in school history during the indoor season, winning the 3K and 5K titles and helping lead Northern Arizona to a podium finish for the first time in school history. Nur also earned All-American honors at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in the fall, guiding the Lumberjacks to their fifth all-time national title.

Meanwhile, Hanson earned her first-ever NCAA championship bid last spring in the 10K during the 2021 outdoor track and field season. Clinching the final national qualifying spot at the West Regional meet, she proceeded to place 11th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships to earn All-American Second Team honors.

The male and female recipients were basketball's Jalen Cone and diver Alyssa Jones.

It was just one of two awards for Cone, who also was voted the male newcomer of the year after a high-scoring debut season with the Lumberjacks on the hardwood. The newcomer of the year on the women's side was Ekaterina Malakhova, who was honored for her performance last spring as a freshman.

The five-time national champion men's cross country team was selected as the male team of the year, while the swimming and diving team earned the nod following their ninth consecutive WAC championship. The swimming and diving team also claimed the Sharp Axe Award with the highest team GPA in the department.

Full list of award winners

Male Newcomer of the Year: Jalen Cone, Men's Basketball

Female Newcomer of the Year: Ekaterina Malakhova, Golf

Male Athlete of the Year: Abdihamid Nur, Cross Country/Track and Field

Female Athlete of the Year: Jessa Hanson, Track and Field

Guiding Axe Award: Jessica Lopez, Associate AD/Academics

Coach of the Year: Mike Smith, Director of Cross Country and Track and Field

True Blue Award: Lorel Hayward, Golf

Inspiration Award: Lauren Orndoff, Women's Basketball

Sharp Axe Award: Swimming & Diving

Record Breaking Performance: Men's Cross Country

The Lumberjack: Jalen Cone, Men's Basketball; Alyssa Jones, Swimming and Diving

Male Team of the Year: Men's Cross Country

Female Team of the Year: Swimming and Diving

Canned Food Drive: Soccer

