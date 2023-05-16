Former Northern Arizona Lumberjacks defensive back Alonzo (LJ) Davis signed with the Tennessee Titans Monday.

Davis was one of 21 rookies to attend the Titans rookie minicamp over the weekend and signed along with Armani Marsh, who is also a defensive back, out of Washington State.

In his lone season with Northern Arizona after transferring in from Southern Utah, Davis appeared in 11 games and started the final six games of the season. He recorded 32 total tackles, 20 of which were solo. He also intercepted two balls -- one against Cal Poly and the other at Northern Colorado. Davis recorded nine pass breakups, with three occurring in a win over Idaho State.

At Southern Utah, he appeared in 32 games across four seasons after redshirting as a true freshman in 2017. His best season at Southern Utah was the 2021 spring campaign, during which he earned All-Big Sky second team honors.

Davis joins one other former Lumberjacks player currently on an NFL roster in Khalil Dorsey, who is on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions after signing a reserve/futures contract for 2023. Davis was also invited to the Kansas City Chiefs minicamp.

Two other Northern Arizona graduates from this season are hoping to make NFL rosters. Receiver Stacey Chukwumezie received rookie camp invites to both the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive back Morgan Vest got invites from the Giants and Buffalo Bills.

Also playing professionally is a trio of former Lumberjacks who all play for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL. Luis Aguilar, a kicker, is in his second season and is coming off an 8-for-8 field goal performance on May 14. In his career for the Stars, he's made 20 of his 24 field goal attempts (83.3%) and has only missed one extra point in 26 tries.

Former Lumberjacks quarterback Case Cookus is also in his second season with the Stars and has completed 114 of his 175 pass attempts and thrown five touchdowns. He has 17 total touchdown passes in his two seasons in Philadelphia. Carson Taylor plays defensive end for the Stars and has 15 total tackles and a sack through five games so far this season.