After guiding the Northern Arizona golf team to the finals of the Mountain Classic Match Play to open the spring season Tuesday, Lumberjacks freshman Lizzie Neale was named the Big Sky Conference Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.

It is the first weekly honor for Neale, and the first for the Lumberjacks since the 2021-22 season when three different golfers earned the recognition.

Playing at the third spot in the lineup, Neale was instrumental in leading the Lumberjacks to the finals after finishing 2-0-1 in her matches. The third-seeded Lumberjacks defeated No. 6 Southern Utah by a score of 4-1-0 in the quarterfinals Monday.

Later that day, she helped Northern Arizona upset second-seeded Boise State, 4-0-1, and won her individual match.

She gained the lone point in the final against No. 1 Nevada Tuesday, tying her opponent.

The Lumberjacks will resume action on Feb. 27-28 at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix.