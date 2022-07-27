NAU ROUNDUP: Leader, Vest named to All-Conference preseason football team

Ahead of the football season, the Big Sky Conference announced that the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks were once again voted to finish seventh in both the coaches and media preseason polls.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Jonas Leader and safety Morgan Vest were named to the preseason All-Conference roll call.

The Lumberjacks were slotted into the same spot in the coaches poll for a third consecutive year and repeated last year's media poll prediction.

The Big Sky is now a 12-team conference upon the departure of Southern Utah.

Northern Arizona's eight-game Big Sky schedule includes all five programs that were voted behind the Lumberjacks in the two polls, while Montana State (second in coaches, third in media), Weber State and UC Davis round out the schedule. Northern Arizona will not face Montana, the preseason favorite in both polls, or Sacramento State, which landed third in the coaches poll and second the media mist.

An All-Big Sky selection in both the spring and fall seasons of 2021, Leader, Leader earned a preseason All-Conference spot for the first time, enters the fall with 27 consecutive starts along Northern Arizona's offensive line.

Beginning the fall once again at right tackle on Northern Arizona's line, Leader helped Northern Arizona rank 36th in the FCS for total offense and 29th in rushing offense while playing with a true freshman at quarterback in RJ Martinez and a freshman at running back in Kevin Daniels.

Vest landed on the preseason All-Conference squad for the second straight year. A unanimous selection for All-Big Sky First Team following the 2021 spring season, Vest followed his abbreviated debut season with an even more impressive fall. Leading the Lumberjacks with 106 tackles, Vest ranked in the top 25 of the FCS while tying for the fourth-most tackles in Northern Arizona history. Adding five interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery, Vest's impact was felt all over the field. The interception total was tied for the sixth most in the FCS in 2021 and the sixth most by a Lumberjacks player in a single season.

Finishing with double-digit tackles in eight of 11 games last fall, Vest reached a season-high of 12 against South Dakota and Cal Poly. Vest's pair of interceptions against Idaho included the game-clinching play, grabbing a pass by the Vandals at Northern Arizona's own 6-yard line to secure the Lumberjacks' 38-31 victory.

Northern Arizona finished the fall with an overall record of 5-6, finishing 4-4 in the Big Sky standings, and now heads into coach Chris Ball's fourth season at the helm of the program.