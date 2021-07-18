NAU Roundup: Lawanson cherishes XFL experiences since returning to college coaching ranks

"The whole reason why I chose NAU was because of Coach Ball. I've been doing this for over 20 years now and I've been very blessed and very fortunate to work with some great people," Lawanson said. "Nowhere has there been a staff that's been as close as this staff... We're all pulling the same rope. We're all pulling for Coach Ball and Coach Ball is pulling for us. You have a head coach that's really invested in his staff and he wants to see us further our career."

Lawanson said he and Balll both believe their work is all about the kids they are coaching, which made it a no-brainer to make the move back to the Big Sky Conference.

While he was initially unsure about leaving college for the XFL, having spent more than a decade between Cal Poly, Tulsa, Arizona State, Sacramento State and Fresno State, Lawanson said he cherishes his time in the league.

"I was really skeptical, to be honest, until I got out there and saw how the operation was set up," Lawanson said. "I was talking to my wife about it, if not for the pandemic, I think it's flourishing and doing really well. Those experiences with my players that I still talk with today, the coaches and the staff, we will forever all be connected. I'll cherish those lifelong memories and those friendships that I made with those guys. It was a really, really neat experience and I wouldn't have traded it for anything."