NAU ROUNDUP: Kocourkova medals, golf team places second at Red Rocks Invitational

Senior Elle Kocourkova birdied her final hole to win the 2022 Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona at 5-under par 211 (68-73-70) on Sunday, becoming the third different Northern Arizona golfer to win the Lumberjacks' home tournament. Kocourkova joined Jacquie LeMarr (2014) and Sofia Anokhina (2017, 2018) to earn the tournament individual medalist honors.

"It was an amazing experience and we played with great schools," Kocourkova said. "I was happy with my game and I had a great time with my teammates after the round. Everything was perfect. There is nothing that could be better."

Kocourkova, who opened the tournament with a career-best tying 4-under-par 68, shot 2-under on the back nine to clinch the individual win. Her 5-under 211 was not only a career-best 54-hole score, but it was the second-best score in relation to par in program history and fourth-best score in relation to par in tournament history.

With her first career win, Kocourkova also became the second Lumberjack golfer to win individual tournament medalist honors this season. It is the first time in eight seasons that NAU has had multiple golfers win a tournament, and Kocourkova did so on Senior Day in her final home tournament as a Lumberjack.

"She made some great pars on the back nine and then on 18, she hit a great drive, she chipped it within four feet and then she made the (birdie) putt nice and smooth. For her to finish her career in terms of our home tournament that well, it was really cool. Overall, she's been a good consistent competitor for us (over her career)."

As a team, the Lumberjacks placed second -- their best finish at their home tournament since winning the team title in 2015 -- at 7-over-par 871 (284-296-291). With the performance, NAU matched a school record in relation to par set at the Lumberjack Shootout in Wigwam during the 2010-11 season.

NAU shattered the previous 54-hole tournament record at Oakcreek Country Club, but Grand Canyon was even better. A year after earning co-team champion honors, the Lopes claimed the title for themselves with a three-round score of 1-over 865 (289-297-289). Along with Grand Canyon and NAU, both Weber State and California Baptist – third and fourth respectively – bested the previous par-72 Red Rocks Invitational record.

Sunday's final day of action in Sedona began with the conclusion of the suspended second round. NAU went into the third round tied with Illinois State four strokes behind Grand Canyon for the team-lead. That set the stage for a low-scoring third round that featured six teams shoot 7-over or lower.

Weber State surged ahead and snagged the lead midway through the third round before Grand Canyon moved back in front on its way to the tournament title.

Kocourkova's third round 2-under 70 was NAU's low score of the day, followed by junior Lorel Hayward, who fell one stroke shy of tying her career-best round. Hayward posted a team-high four birdies on Sunday on her way to a 1-under 71. Hayward wound up tied for 22nd overall at 6-over 222 (73-78-71) and set a new career-low 54-hole score by nine strokes.

Sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova shot even-par 72 on Sunday to close the tournament in a tie for seventh at even-par 216 (71-73-72). After back-to-back even-par rounds, senior Ashley Croft shot 6-over 78 in the third round to finish tied with Hayward and two other girls in 22nd at 6-over 222 (72-72-78).

Senior Aleksandra Chekalina was the Lumberjacks' final golfer in a tie for 66th at 19-over 235 (77-80-78).

The Lumberjacks will ride this momentum into their second-to-final tournament before the Big Sky Championship in two weeks at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic. The Cowgirl Classic, held on April 4 and 5, will be played in Maricopa.

"This weekend was motivating and it gives us confidence," Kocourkova said. "It showed that we can do it and we can get better."

