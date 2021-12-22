NAU ROUNDUP: Knapp continues to shine for diving team, wins another diver of week award

Lumberjacks diver Victoria Knapp continues to prove herself on the boards, bringing in her third Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Week honor through four meets this season.

Knapp played a vital role in the Lumberjacks success at the two-day CBU Winter Invitational over the weekend, placing first in two of three diving events. She brought in two NCAA Zone qualifying scores along with her victories.

Knapp placed first in the 1-meter dive with a score of 282.05, and first on the 3m boards with a score of 303.70. The award comes in just a week after her second WAC nod of the season.

The Lumberjacks will take a short holiday break, before beginning their 2022 slate and preparing to face the University of Arizona on Jan. 7 and 8 in Tucson.

Women's soccer

Senior Forward Sam Larberg earned herself a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team for her outstanding play this season.

Larberg, who highlighted her Lumberjacks career in her senior year as a leader and team player, started in all of NAU's 19 matches in the 2021 season. The Lake Tapps, Washington, native scored five goals, while adding two assists to her statistics in the 2021 slate, ending her last season with a shots on goal percentage of .524.

She was seventh in the Big Sky conference in shots and shots on goal, and ninth in points.

"Sam has been the pillar of strength for this team. She brings an energy and enthusiasm that is an undeniable factor towards her success. She is an incredible leader and brings personality to our group. She is idolized by her teammates and deserves all the success she has worked so hard for," Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said.

Larberg will graduate in the spring with a degree in biomedical science.

