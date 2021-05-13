NAU Roundup: Kicker Aguilar named First Team AP All-American

Clearing 1.56 meters in the high jump, Wilson finished in seventh to score 689 points in the second event of the day. Opening up at 1.50m, Wilson cleared the height on her second attempt before coming through with crucial third jump clearances at 1.53m and 1.56m.

Wilson remained on the field for shot put event, in which she progressed up to her best throw of the day on her final attempt. After tosses of 9.39m and 9.52m, Wilson came up with throw of 9.76m to place eighth in the event and added 514 points to her score.

With a time of 24.81 in the 200m, Wilson placed second in her heat and second in the event overall behind Ziola's 24.43. The PR result wiped more than half of a second off her previous best in the event, a 25.49 run in Flagstaff during the 2020 indoor season. Wilson's previous best outdoor best of 25.54 came in April at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson.

Scoring 904 points with her 200m time, the most in any event during her young career in the heptathlon, Wilson moved back up to fifth a first-day total of 2,998 points.

Ziola led the conference with 3,220 points, followed by Idaho State's Ashley Vanvleet Sturgis' 3,164 and teammate Jaree Mane's 3,043. Wilson trailed Mane's score, and a possible spot on the podium, by just 45 points.

Wilson will be back on the track Thursday morning, and she has just three events remaining, beginning with long jump followed by javelin and the 800m.

