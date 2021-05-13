NAU Roundup: Kicker Aguilar named First Team AP All-American

Picking up where he left off in 2019, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks kicker Luis Aguilar once again landed on the Associated Press All-American First Team.
Combined with the seven honors earned after his most recent season, Aguilar now holds eight All-American honors in his Lumberjacks football career.
The senior kicker connected on 9 of 10 field goals during the spring season and also extended his consecutive extra points streak. Adding another eight to his run that dates back to the 2018 season, Aguilar is currently at 64 straight made extra points and trails only Micky Penaflor's program record of 77 set between 1987 and 1989.
Aguilar's career point-after percentage of 98.8%, converting 83 of 84 attempts, currently ranks atop Northern Arizona's record books. Additionally, Aguilar's 81.4% on field goals, hitting 35 of 43, also ranks first in program history as well as fifth among active FCS kickers.
Now at 188 career points scored, Aguilar will enter the fall 2021 season within reach of Robbie Dehaze's record of 302 points scored from 2005 to 2008. Aguilar tallied a program-record 118 during the 2019 season when he ranked second in the FCS among kickers and 10th among all players and sits 114 back of tying Dehaze's mark.
Last month, he was an unanimous All-Big Sky Conference First Team selection for Northern Arizona, as 12 Lumberjacks earned All-Conference honors. He is now one of seven Big Sky players among the AP's two teams.
Aguilar joined Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere and Southern Utah linebacker La'akea Kaho'ohanohano-Davis on the first team. Weber State offensive lineman Ty Whitworth, Weber State linebacker Conner Mortensen, Idaho linebacker Tre Walker and Idaho punter Cade Coffey rounded out the conference's honorees.
Track and Field
Recording a pair of personal bests in her first trip to the meet, Northern Arizona freshman Madeline Wilson had an exciting start to the Lumberjacks' weekend at the 2021 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Ogden, Utah.
After four events of the heptathlon, Wilson sits in fifth place and is the one of just two underclassmen in the top five. She is also the only freshman among the top eight of the event. Scoring second-place finishes in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 200m, Wilson's speed on the track put her in position to score the Lumberjacks' first points of the championship meet.
Opening the day with the 100m hurdles, Wilson won her heat with a time of 14.63 to score 891 points. The time topped her personal record of 14.73 set at the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson at the start of the month.
Only Montana's Jansen Ziola ran faster, finishing with a 13.79 in her heat of the event. The sophomore opened with a lead in the heptathlon that she would hold onto at the end of the day.
Clearing 1.56 meters in the high jump, Wilson finished in seventh to score 689 points in the second event of the day. Opening up at 1.50m, Wilson cleared the height on her second attempt before coming through with crucial third jump clearances at 1.53m and 1.56m.
Wilson remained on the field for shot put event, in which she progressed up to her best throw of the day on her final attempt. After tosses of 9.39m and 9.52m, Wilson came up with throw of 9.76m to place eighth in the event and added 514 points to her score.
With a time of 24.81 in the 200m, Wilson placed second in her heat and second in the event overall behind Ziola's 24.43. The PR result wiped more than half of a second off her previous best in the event, a 25.49 run in Flagstaff during the 2020 indoor season. Wilson's previous best outdoor best of 25.54 came in April at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson.
Scoring 904 points with her 200m time, the most in any event during her young career in the heptathlon, Wilson moved back up to fifth a first-day total of 2,998 points.
Ziola led the conference with 3,220 points, followed by Idaho State's Ashley Vanvleet Sturgis' 3,164 and teammate Jaree Mane's 3,043. Wilson trailed Mane's score, and a possible spot on the podium, by just 45 points.
Wilson will be back on the track Thursday morning, and she has just three events remaining, beginning with long jump followed by javelin and the 800m.