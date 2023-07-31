With the 2023 season just over a month away, Northern Arizona University has hired Kevin Clune to join the Lumberjacks football team as its new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Clune comes to Flagstaff with over 30 years of coaching experience, including 10 years as a defensive coordinator.

Clune comes to NAU after serving as the linebackers coach from at BYU for two seasons after a year spent as a defensive analyst. In addition to holding the defensive coordinator position at Oregon State, Utah State, Hawai'i, Weber State and Southern Utah, Clune has coached in 10 bowl games and has been a part of five conference championships including a Big Sky Conference title in 2008 with Weber State.

During his time at BYU, Clune coached in three different bowl games and played a hand in one of the program's most successful seasons in 2020, in which the Cougars finished 11-1 and were ranked No. 11 at the end of the season. The BYU defense landed at No. 4 in the country in scoring defense and No. 10 nationally in total defense.

Prior to BYU, Clune coached the linebackers at Memphis. The Tigers earned the program's first-ever 12-win season and went on win the 2019 American Athletic Conference title and earned a berth to the Cotton Bowl before ending the year ranked No. 19.

Clune spent 2016 and 2017 as the defensive coordinator at Oregon State, also coaching the inside linebackers.

Clune's early coaching days included stints at Palma High School (1991), Dos Pueblos High School (1993-94), Fullerton College (1996-99) and Occidental College (2000). He played collegiately at Fullerton Junior College and the University of San Diego and earned his bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from Cal State Fullerton in 2000.