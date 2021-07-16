NAU Roundup: Kanczula brings coaching history with Hubert Hurkacz to Northern Arizona

Nearing the beginning of his fourth season with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, assistant coach Filip Kanczula enjoyed the success of one of his former pupils from afar the past two weeks.

Hubert Hurkacz, now ranked No. 11 in the world after entering this year's Wimbledon at No. 18, wrapped up his run at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in early July following a few incredible performances. Earning the second Grand Slam semifinal appearance for a Polish man in history, Hurkacz knocked out the No. 2-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, in a grueling five-set battle interrupted by rain before dispatching the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in straight sets.

"He was able to muster some kind of energy in him, some kind of potential that I don't even think he knew existed. That just blows my mind," Kanczula said.

Hurkacz finished off his Round of 16 match against Medvedev, closing out the 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory. A day later, Hurkacz handed Federer his first three-set loss at Wimbledon since 2002 with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 win and then battled back after losing 11 straight games to win a third set against Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (3) before falling in four sets in the semifinal.