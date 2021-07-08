NAU Roundup: Junior Taylor offers perfect example of NAU football's mission

While Junior Taylor's football career speaks for itself -- with an all-state high school career leading to a five-year career at UCLA -- what he brings away from the game is something the Northern Arizona program values significantly.
"He's doing it for the right reasons," Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said. "You know, he's trying to get kids to understand it's not just about football, it's about life. Being a productive person in society, being a good husband and being a good dad, he's a great example of that."
Ball said when he initially hired his staff he asked everyone why they coached, hoping to hear they wanted to change lives and make a lasting impact on the people they brought into the program. Taylor exemplifies that, between the work he has done as a liaison between the academics side of the athletics department as well as the model he provides with his own family.
"Your coaches are the example of what you expect from your team," Ball said. "To have great character, to take ownership in what you're doing and to be present every day. I mean, it starts with us."
More than 10 of Taylor's wide receivers earned Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete honors in the spring.
While on-field achievements are always celebrated, with three different Lumberjack receivers earning All-Big Sky or All-American honors over the past two seasons, Taylor stresses how crucial the rest of the college experience is to their futures.
"Eventually, football is going to stop," Taylor said. "It's something I take a lot of pride in, making sure that I'm setting a good example. I tell recruits this, I tell parents this, I'm a family man. You'll see my kids around, you'll see my family. And then there's the promise I made to my kids that I would never take a job if they couldn't be involved."
Taylor acknowledged this profession takes a commitment from his family and his children as well as himself, and there was no better example of it than in 2018.
Having returned to the Valley following his UCLA career, Taylor had most recently been on the coaching staff of his alma mater Mesa High School when the call came to move him into the college ranks.
The catch? The call came from Wagner College in New York, more than 2,400 miles away.
"It was really tough, leaving my family and everything I had established, and was doing in the Valley," Taylor said. "I thought of it kind of like a challenge for me and my family to see if I was really committed to wanting to get into this business full time."
Taylor moved to Staten Island, New York, alone, with his wife and kids visiting once a month. While the move was tough, it would only last six months and served as a good test for the future.
When Northern Arizona came calling to bring him back to his home state, and just a few hours north of his home in the Valley, the patience and risk paid off.
"It was a dream come true per se," Taylor said. "I mean, it was perfect. The perfect place I wanted to be. My family and I thought it was a great first move for them. We're going to stuff a little bit softer and move to Flagstaff. I think everything works out the way it's supposed to."
Back in Arizona, with connections to many across the state, Taylor has been able to pair with offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad in picking up some strong talent across the state for the Lumberjacks.
Offering the opportunity to be coached by a pair of former Pac-12 athletes, as well as many other coaches who spent time in the conference as well, Northern Arizona has positioned itself in a spot it has not been in before.
"That's what we're pitching. When we talk to receivers and quarterbacks, we're not a couple guys that just talk. We played it at a high level, me at UCLA, and Aaron at Oregon and then ASU. We really know what it takes. I think that gives us some extra respect and some cachet with some coaches and players."
Golf
The Lumberjacks placed two golfers -- rising seniors Aleksandra Chekalina and Elle Kocourkova -- on the Women's Golf Coaches Association's All-American Scholar lists announced by the WGCA Tuesday.
To qualify for the award, a golfer must hold a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50. Kocourkova earned her third All-American Scholar honor in as many years, and Chekalina was honored for the first time.
Kocourkova was a Big Sky All-Conference Third Team selection this past spring after averaging 76.90 over 21 rounds across seven tournaments. She posted the team's best performance with an even-par 216 at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational that tied her for 13th and subsequently earned Kocourkova her first career Big Sky Golfer of the Week award.
Like Kocourkova, Chekalina is also a hotel and restaurant management major who held the third-best stroke average on the team at 75.62 while playing in all 21 rounds this spring. Chekalina was a Big Sky All-Conference Second Team honoree and posted her best finish of the season at Northern Arizona's Red Rocks Invitational in March when she finished in fourth at 2-over-par 218.
Both Kocourkova and Chekalina garnered their third Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete Awards this academic year. All together, a total of 1,432 women's collegiate golfers were recognized by the WGCA with the prestigious honor.