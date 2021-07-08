NAU Roundup: Junior Taylor offers perfect example of NAU football's mission

"Eventually, football is going to stop," Taylor said. "It's something I take a lot of pride in, making sure that I'm setting a good example. I tell recruits this, I tell parents this, I'm a family man. You'll see my kids around, you'll see my family. And then there's the promise I made to my kids that I would never take a job if they couldn't be involved."

Taylor acknowledged this profession takes a commitment from his family and his children as well as himself, and there was no better example of it than in 2018.

Having returned to the Valley following his UCLA career, Taylor had most recently been on the coaching staff of his alma mater Mesa High School when the call came to move him into the college ranks.

The catch? The call came from Wagner College in New York, more than 2,400 miles away.

"It was really tough, leaving my family and everything I had established, and was doing in the Valley," Taylor said. "I thought of it kind of like a challenge for me and my family to see if I was really committed to wanting to get into this business full time."

Taylor moved to Staten Island, New York, alone, with his wife and kids visiting once a month. While the move was tough, it would only last six months and served as a good test for the future.