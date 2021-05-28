NAU Roundup: Jessa Hanson reaches NCAA championship meet

Day two of the track and field West Regional preliminary meet in College Station, Texas, on Thursday was highlighted by Northern Arizona junior Jessa Hanson punching her ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Lumberjacks Hanson and senior Jeralyn Poe entered the women's 10,000-meter race with gusto and settled into the front pack for much of the race. After running together for almost the entire race, the two began to shift apart after approaching the 8000m mark.

With 2,000 meters left in the race, Hanson was holding strong in 15th place, with Poe on her shoulder in 16th. Coming into the final laps on the track, the two were pushing themselves to their limits.

Hanson kicked it into high gear in her bell lap, splitting her fast time of the night, 18:00.00, and finishing in 12th overall with a personal best of 33:56.97 to secure a slot at the national meet, which is set to begin June 9 in Eugene, Oregon.

Poe crossed the line behind Hanson in 14th in 34:14.64, just missing the qualifying mark.

Junior Bryn Morley ran the women's 1500m, finishing with a time of 4:27.59 for 27th overall.