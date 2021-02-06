NAU Roundup: Jacobsen's 26 kills helps propel Lumberjacks to 5-set win at Montana State

Northern Arizona rose to the occasion in the second set of Saturday's road match.
But thanks to sophomore Taylor Jacobsen's career-high 26 kills, the Lumberjacks (4-1) won their second five-set match of the season topping the Montana State Bobcats, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12, in Bozeman.
NAU and Montana State are no strangers to matches that go to a deciding set, as both season meetings in 2019 between the teams went the distance. Saturday night's first match of two this weekend was no different. With 32 ties -- 10 coming in the final set alone -- the two squads traded blows throughout the evening.
“It was a great college volleyball match and both teams played at a high level,” Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. “Montana State has a lot of weapons offensively and executed really well. It was back and forth the entire time until the very end and it came down to a couple of plays that we made. When we got into that situation, we had a lot of confidence and determination and went after it really aggressively like we want to.”
While the Lumberjacks, now 4-1 overall and in the Big Sky Conference, ultimately emerged in the fifth game, and the turning point came late in the second set. After the Bobcats, who fell to 1-2, controlled the opening game, they led 23-19 before the visitors put together an all-important rally.
Jacobsen sided out for NAU and opposite hitter Heaven Harris and middle blocker Neche Newton combined for a block to trim the lead in half. After a Bobcats error, Jacobsen tied it at 23-all on a service ace. Lyla Hollis put NAU at set point with a kill, and Newton closed the game out with an ace, ultimately completing a 7-1 clinching run that evened the match at 1-1.
“We were having a little bit of a hard time defending their offense and Neche and Heaven made a really good block together and that really changed the momentum,” Murphy said of the second set. “We got an ace right after that and a bunch of things started going our way. We had to make a few more blocks and a few more digs to get back into the match with our defense and from then on out, I thought we did a really good job with that.”
Montana State used an early 7-2 run to open the match and claim the first set. NAU fought to tie it at 13-13, but Montana State used a 6-1 outburst late to snap a 16-all tie.
The Lumberjacks were limited to just a .106 attack clip in the first game, but proceeded to hit .300 or better in the next three. NAU finished the night at .257, while Montana State hit .208.
Freshman Millie O’Ketter spearheaded a 5-1 third-set opening run with three of NAU’s season-high-tying 13 aces, and the Lumberjacks picked up some momentum.
A Jacobsen and Newton tandem block in the fifth started a 3-0 run, which Kate Hatch capped with an ace forcing a Bobcats timeout.
Montana State came out of the timeout with two points to even the score for the final time at 12-all. That prompted an NAU timeout, and the Lumberjacks responded with the final three points. Back-to-back kills by Jacobsen and Hollis gave the Jacks match point, and NAU wasted no time in securing the win with a Montana State attack error.
Jacobsen paced three Lumberjacks in double-figure kills with 26, tying the most by a Lumberjack in a match since Kaylie Jorgenson recorded 26 in a five-set win versus Sacramento State on Oct. 26, 2017. Harris had 12 -- pulling within 22 of 1,000 for her career -- and Ryann Davis added a season-high 11 as all three players hit .300 or better.
“Early in the match, Taylor struggled with their block a little bit and it just goes to show how much she has developed as a player to change up her shots and keep them off balance,” Murphy said. “Ryann had a great match and there were points tonight where she was our best offensive weapon. I feel like if Heaven, Ryann and Taylor do what they did tonight, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
On her birthday, Aubrea Bandfield tallied a career-high 30 assists, and Hatch added21.
The Lumberjacks and Bobcats will face a quick turnaround with the rematch set for Sunday at 2 p.m.
Diving
Northern Arizona finished the second day of the double-dual diving meet against San Diego State and Idaho Saturday with the platform dives.
With SDSU’s divers taking the top three, Victoria Knapp placed in fourth for the Lumberjacks, scoring 231.45.
Emily Luberto (sixth, 199.90), Alyssa Jones (seventh, 196.80) and Reaney Preston (10th, 173.15) also placed in the top 10 on the platforms.
The Lumberjacks will be back for the WAC Diving Championships in Flagstaff Feb. 25-27. In just 10 days, the swimmers will be heading up to Dixie State for the WAC Swimming Championships, which are scheduled to take place Feb. 17-20.