NAU Roundup: Jacobsen's 26 kills helps propel Lumberjacks to 5-set win at Montana State

Northern Arizona rose to the occasion in the second set of Saturday's road match.

But thanks to sophomore Taylor Jacobsen's career-high 26 kills, the Lumberjacks (4-1) won their second five-set match of the season topping the Montana State Bobcats, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12, in Bozeman.

NAU and Montana State are no strangers to matches that go to a deciding set, as both season meetings in 2019 between the teams went the distance. Saturday night's first match of two this weekend was no different. With 32 ties -- 10 coming in the final set alone -- the two squads traded blows throughout the evening.

“It was a great college volleyball match and both teams played at a high level,” Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. “Montana State has a lot of weapons offensively and executed really well. It was back and forth the entire time until the very end and it came down to a couple of plays that we made. When we got into that situation, we had a lot of confidence and determination and went after it really aggressively like we want to.”