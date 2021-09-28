NAU ROUNDUP: Jacobsen wins offensive player of the Week

After leading the Northern Arizona volleyball team to a pair of victories last weekend, junior outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
It is her second career conference offensive player of the week honor and third player of the week award overall.
Jacobsen averaged 4.67 kills per set and hit .365 in Northern Arizona's conference opening sweeps of Idaho and Eastern Washington. She also recorded two aces and five blocks -- three solo -- to account for 34 points in all at 5.67 per set.
Jacobsen started the weekend with a 13-kill performance against Idaho last Thursday, hitting .313. She followed that with 15 kills on .419 hitting Saturday versus Eastern Washington, helping Northern Arizona to an unbeaten 2-0 Big Sky-opening weekend.
After her standout weekend, the outside hitter now ranks second in the conference in kills at 3.65 per set. She is hitting .220 for the season and has five matches this fall with 15 or more kills.
Women's tennis
The Lumberjacks wrapped up the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains with three victories in singles play and one more in doubles.
Elinor Beazley, Annabel Davis and Ava Neyestani earned wins to wrap up the tournament, while Neyestani also added one last doubles win with Sofia Markova.
Neyestani's 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 win against Colorado's Ellen Puzak was her third of the tournament in singles, with Beazley earning her second win of the tournament, 6-2, 7-6 (5), against Montana State's Jazmin Lermen. Davis' 6-1, 6-3 victory against Idaho State's Adriene Pavek was her second in Colorado Springs as well.
Neyestani and Markova beat Wyoming's Serina Abriola and Ida Krause, 6-3, to wrap up doubles play.
Next up on the fall schedule for Northern Arizona is the ITA All-American Championships beginning Tuesday, with Gina Dittmann scheduled to represent the Mountain Region after finishing the 2020-21 season ranked at No. 1. The ITA Mountain Regionals follow from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17.
Women's soccer
The Lumberjacks were handed their second loss in Big Sky play Sunday, falling to the Northern Colorado Bears in a 2-0 shutout.
The first half of the contest started slow, as neither team created many scoring chances. Northern Arizona put a shot on net, but was unable to capitalize with a goal.
Northern Colorado senior forward Lexi Pulley, the leading scorer in the Big Sky, recorded both of her team's goals. Her first came in the 56th minute of the match, as Northern Arizona was unable to clear from the zone. Pulley saw her chance and scored from the right side of the box.
Pulley scored again eight minutes later on a quick pass as Britney Donais, moved right to left for the assist.
After Sunday's performance, Pulley leads the Big Sky in goal scoring with seven total on the season.
"We work really hard to get the team everything that we can; we prepare well, we train well, we look at film and we meet with every player, and I just asked them to look within and maybe try and find things that they can start to bring," Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said. "I think we're looking to the person next to us rather than taking a little more ownership, so I talked to them about that and how we can respond this week by maybe putting the team on our own backs rather than looking to someone else,"
The Lumberjacks, who now own a 2-9 overall record, will head on the road this week to continue Big Sky Conference play. Northern Arizona will take on Idaho on Friday night, with a kickoff time of 6 p.m. On Sunday, NAU heads to Washington to compete against Eastern Washington in a match set to start at 1 p.m.