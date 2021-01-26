NAU Roundup: Jacobsen wins award, leads Lumberjacks to 1-1 start to season

Northern Arizona volleyball sophomore Taylor Jacobsen earned the season’s first Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week award on Tuesday after a stellar season-opening two-match series versus Sacramento State.
Jacobsen picked up her first career offensive player of the week recognition and second weekly honor overall. Following the final week of the 2019 season, Jacobsen was named the conference’s defensive player of the week.
Jacobsen ranks second in the Big Sky in hitting percentage (.491) and kills (4.57 per set) in addition to ranking fourth in service aces per set (0.57). The second-year outside hitter easily paced the conference through two matches with 5.43 points per set.
She is also among the nation’s leaders in those four offensive categories, ranking 10th in points per set, 15th in kills per set, 22nd in hitting percentage and 48th in aces per set.
Jacobsen totaled 32 kills, four aces and four blocks in leading NAU to a season-opening home split with Sacramento State. In the first match on Sunday, she hit a career-best .643 and tallied 18 kills -- one shy of her career high -- on 28 swings. Jacobsen did not commit an error and her 18 kills were the most in a three-set match since her older sister, Lauren, had 19 against San Francisco in 2016.
She followed up with a 14-kill performance on .333 hitting on Monday. In both matches, she recorded two aces and two blocks. Defensively, Jacobsen averaged three digs per set and posted a double-double with 13 digs to go with her 18 kills on Sunday.
While the team got a win on Sunday, Monday's match took a bumpier turn.
The Lumberjacks fell to the visiting Hornets, 25-18, 13-25, 25-14, 25-19, Monday night. With the victory, the Hornets snapped a 12-match losing streak to the Lumberjacks in the Rolle Activity Center.
“I want to give Sacramento State credit, they’re well-coached, they made some adjustments and came out of (Monday's) match more motivated,” Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. “They played some good defense on their side and controlled a couple of things we like to do. They played a little harder today and I give them credit first.”
After hitting .357 Sunday, the Lumberjacks were kept in check with the Hornets limiting them to a .217 clip. Despite outhitting the Hornets and keeping them under .200 for the second consecutive match, the Lumberjacks struggled to kill the ball particularly in the first and three sets -- combining for just 15 kills in those games.
NAU scored the first three points of the match and was locked in a tight opening set before the Hornets pulled away. Tied at 15-15, Sacramento State scored seven of the next eight points in an eventual first set win. NAU hit only .038 in the opener with just eight kills to seven errors.
The Lumberjacks bounced back with a second-set win riding a 10-4 start to evening the match at one game apiece. After freshman Lyla Hollis began the set with an ace, Sacramento State registered five of its eight attack errors in the run and Jacobsen put down three kills to spur NAU.
Jacobsen converted five kills and Hollis chipped in three while the two outside hitters combined to hit .571 without an error in a near wire-to-wire set victory.
Sacramento State responded from its worst offensive set with its best of the night in the third game to take a 2-1 match lead. The Hornets hit -.091 in the second game before hitting .345 in the third and despite the lopsided final score, the set was close early. Sacramento State pulled ahead 16-10 with a 6-0 run, only for NAU to answer with four straight points -- the last two coming off blocks by sophomore Neche Newton. However, the Hornets scored the final nine points of the set to stop the host in its tracks.
Jacobsen tried to rally her team in the fourth set, recording five more kills during NAU’s best offensive set of the night, but it would not be enough to extend the match. Freshman Savannah Bloom also did her best to force a fifth set, registering three consecutive blocks during a quick 3-0 burst that gave NAU a 16-15 lead.
Sacramento State answered with four straight points as part of a larger 9-2 run that got them to match point. Jacobsen staved off one point with her match-leading 14th kill, but an NAU ball handling error on the following point was the clincher for the visitors.
Behind Jacobsen’s 14 kills, Hollis finished with eight and senior Heaven Harris had six. Hollis also led the team with 13 digs.
The Lumberjacks head out on the road Saturday at Portland State. They will also play the Vikings on Sunday, with both matches set for 2 p.m. starts
Golf
Armed with three returning All-Conference golfers, Northern Arizona was picked third in the 2021 Big Sky Preseason Poll released on Tuesday. The poll was voted on by the Big Sky’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team.
NAU, led by head coach Brad Bedortha entering his 13th full season, was also picked third in last season’s preseason poll. The 2020 Big Sky Championship ultimately did not take due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sacramento State, the defending conference champions from 2019, received nine of the 11 first-place votes to finish atop the poll. The Hornets garnered 92 total points, ahead of Idaho (81) and NAU (77).
Portland State and Eastern Washington both earned one first-place vote each and were fourth and fifth, respectively. Northern Colorado and Southern Utah were voted sixth and seventh, with Montana State, Weber State, Montana and Idaho State rounding out the poll in the eighth through 11th spots.
Lumberjacks Aleksandra Chekalina, Ashley Croft and Elle Kocourkova headline NAU’s spring roster. Chekalina and Croft repeated as All-Big Sky Conference Third Team honorees last year, while Kocourkova received her second consecutive honorable mention nod.
The three golfers posted NAU’s top-three scoring averages last year, with Croft leading the way at 75.43. Chekalina and Kocourkova posted round averages of 75.61 and 76.00 respectively during the shortened year.
NAU also returns sophomores Alyza Flores and Lorel Hayward, while it adds freshman Ekaterina Malakhova and graduate student Klara Kucharova as newcomers.
NAU is currently scheduled to make its season debut at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate in Las Vegas on Feb. 15 and 16.
The 2021 Big Sky Championship will be take place April 19-21 in Molalla, Oregon, at Arrowhead Golf Club. This year will mark the first time in league history that the championship will take place in the state of Oregon.
Diving
Freshman Victoria Knapp has been named the WAC Diver of the Week.
She posted the top score in both the 1-and 3-meter events over the Grand Canyon University in the last outing. With scores of 279.80 (1-meter) and 301.05 (3-meter), Knapp earned her first NCAA Zones bid, besting the mark by more than 14 points each.
Knapp will look to dive this upcoming weekend in Tucson in a dual meet against Arizona.