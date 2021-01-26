NAU Roundup: Jacobsen wins award, leads Lumberjacks to 1-1 start to season

Jacobsen converted five kills and Hollis chipped in three while the two outside hitters combined to hit .571 without an error in a near wire-to-wire set victory.

Sacramento State responded from its worst offensive set with its best of the night in the third game to take a 2-1 match lead. The Hornets hit -.091 in the second game before hitting .345 in the third and despite the lopsided final score, the set was close early. Sacramento State pulled ahead 16-10 with a 6-0 run, only for NAU to answer with four straight points -- the last two coming off blocks by sophomore Neche Newton. However, the Hornets scored the final nine points of the set to stop the host in its tracks.

Jacobsen tried to rally her team in the fourth set, recording five more kills during NAU’s best offensive set of the night, but it would not be enough to extend the match. Freshman Savannah Bloom also did her best to force a fifth set, registering three consecutive blocks during a quick 3-0 burst that gave NAU a 16-15 lead.

Sacramento State answered with four straight points as part of a larger 9-2 run that got them to match point. Jacobsen staved off one point with her match-leading 14th kill, but an NAU ball handling error on the following point was the clincher for the visitors.