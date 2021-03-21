NAU Roundup: Jacks go cold from deep, lose to Portland in WBI semis

With a combined 50 points in the opening quarter, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Portland Pilots came out at a breakneck pace through the first 10 minutes of the 2021 Women’s Basketball Invitational semifinals.
While NAU took an eight-point lead seven minutes into the contest, a rough second quarter left the Lumberjacks (14-14) trailing by 11 headed into halftime before falling 80-65 to the Pilots (14-12) on Saturday night in Frankfort, Kentucky. NAU will now face the Stetson Hatters for third place at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“Portland did a good job of keeping their pressure on for 40 minutes, and I felt like we missed some easy shots,” Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. “ ... We did not play our best game tonight and if we’re going to win in the semis and win championships, we’ve got to be a little more consistent with our performance overall.”
A three-point play by Khiarica Rasheed, who produced a double-double for the second straight night, put the Lumberjacks ahead 14-12 on the sixth lead change of the game. Jumpers by Regan Schenck and JJ Nakai pushed the lead up to 18-12 before a rare scoreless stretch by both teams interrupted the run for nearly a minute and a half.
Jacey Bailey’s layup at the 2:52 mark of the first capped off the 9-0 run, and put the Lumberjacks ahead by their largest margin of the night.
Three 3-pointers by Maddie Muhlheim through the final stretch of the quarter sent the Pilots back in front, ending the scoring binge between the teams with a 26-24 Portland lead. The Lumberjacks hit 60% from the field in the first quarter, nearly matched by the Pilots’ 57.9%.
Muhlheim’s two 3s in a 17-second stretch started a 15-0 run spanning the first and second quarters as NAU went scoreless for nearly five minutes before Nyah Moran ended the drought with a layup.
Trailing 35-24 before Moran’s basket, the Lumberjacks spent the rest of the night trying to climb back from a double-digit deficit.
Finishing with 22 points thanks to a 6-of-11 day from behind the arc, Muhlheim led a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Pilots. Haylee Andrews added 18 points and Alex Fowler finished with 17.
Rasheed’s 19 points paced the Lumberjacks, adding 12 rebounds in a season-high 38 minutes on the court. Miki’ala Maio finished with 17 points.
NAU connected on just 1 of 11 shots from 3-point range despite hitting 50% from the field overall.
Golf
Before darkness suspended the conclusion of round two on Saturday, the Lumberjacks opened the 2021 Red Rocks Invitational with a first round score of 15-over-par 303, tying for fourth place on the team leaderboard.
Freshman Ekaterina Malakhova, competing for the first time in NAU’s annual home tournament, was also tied for fourth individually at even-par 72. She was one of two Lumberjacks, along with junior Aleksandra Chekalina, in the individual top 10 through the first 18 holes.
Malakhova began the morning with bogeys on the first two holes before recording birdies on two of the last three holes on the front nine. She closed the first round with birdies on her final two holes -- 18 and 1 -- to shoot her second-lowest round of her career.
Malakhova’s four first-round birdies led the team and tied for third-most amongst all players, with Chekalina totaling three on her way to a 74. All three of Chekalina’s birdies came on the back nine, as she tied for ninth overall at the end of the first round.
The Lumberjacks in all registered 11 birdies, second to only Grand Canyon’s 14 in the opening 18 holes. The Lopes led the field at 6-over-par 294, three strokes ahead of Gonzaga and six strokes ahead of Sacramento State.
NAU trailed only Sacramento State -- the preseason conference favorite -- among the seven Big Sky teams competing this weekend at Oakcreek Country Club. The Hornets resided in third.
The second round will pick up with an 8 a.m. shotgun start on Sunday with the third round immediately to follow. Fans can follow along with live results on BirdieFire.
Women's tennis
Bouncing back from a close loss Friday, NAU opened up Big Sky play with a win on the road in Sacramento.
Sweeping through singles play, NAU clinched the team victory against the Sacramento State Hornets (1-10, 0-1 Big Sky) with five straight-set wins before closing out the day with a tiebreaker victory on court two. The win puts the Lumberjacks (7-4, 1-0 Big Sky) in need of possibly just one more victory in order to clinch a spot in the Big Sky Conference tournament with just four teams competing in the south division.
"After losing a very tight doubles point, the girls came back with great energy and team spirit for singles," said NAU assistant coach Christa Gecheva. "The girls played with unity and competed as one which helped them close out sets and wrap matches up. The energy and spirit had a domino effect across the courts. It was fun seeing all our hard work pay off and come together in the first conference match of the season."
Freshman Ava Neyestani opened up singles with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Jin Yu at No. 5, evening the score at 1-1 after dropping a tight doubles point. Gina Dittmann then put the Lumberjacks ahead 2-1 with another victory at No. 1, beating Jayden Nielsen 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1.
Mimi Bland pushed her win streak to seven straight, beating Tsveti Yotova 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3. To clinch the team victory, Aleksandra Buczynska earned her first victory of the season in her first completed match for the Lumberjacks as she took Court 4 6-2, 7-5 against Grace Dodd.
From there, Elinor Beazley added the fifth point of the day at No. 6 with a 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) win at No. 6 and Ellie Millard outlasted Megan Tagaloa 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 2. Millard's win completed the singles sweep as NAU bounced back from a 2-1 loss in the three doubles matches.
Dittmann and Beazley opened the day with a 6-3 win at No. 2 before Nielsen and Tagaloa earned a 6-4 victory at No. 1. Down to another tight match, Neyestani and Madi Moore just missed clinching the point as they fell 7-5 to Dodd and Yotova on Court 3.
NAU returns home for one match next week, continuing Big Sky play as they host the Idaho State Bengals on Friday at 2 p.m.