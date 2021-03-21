NAU Roundup: Jacks go cold from deep, lose to Portland in WBI semis

Freshman Ekaterina Malakhova, competing for the first time in NAU’s annual home tournament, was also tied for fourth individually at even-par 72. She was one of two Lumberjacks, along with junior Aleksandra Chekalina, in the individual top 10 through the first 18 holes.

Malakhova began the morning with bogeys on the first two holes before recording birdies on two of the last three holes on the front nine. She closed the first round with birdies on her final two holes -- 18 and 1 -- to shoot her second-lowest round of her career.

Malakhova’s four first-round birdies led the team and tied for third-most amongst all players, with Chekalina totaling three on her way to a 74. All three of Chekalina’s birdies came on the back nine, as she tied for ninth overall at the end of the first round.

The Lumberjacks in all registered 11 birdies, second to only Grand Canyon’s 14 in the opening 18 holes. The Lopes led the field at 6-over-par 294, three strokes ahead of Gonzaga and six strokes ahead of Sacramento State.

NAU trailed only Sacramento State -- the preseason conference favorite -- among the seven Big Sky teams competing this weekend at Oakcreek Country Club. The Hornets resided in third.