NAU Roundup: It's been over 422 days, but Lumberjacks volleyball is back

“I like everything about the composition of our roster,” Murphy said. “We’re deep and we have great players in the gym. The hesitancy when you look at our team is that we’re very inexperienced. We have a few upperclassmen and we’re going to be starting several freshmen, but we get better every day.”

Fall training

With their season postponed, the Lumberjacks spent the fall months as they normally would in the spring.

The spring is typically spent implementing systems and focusing on skill development, and with time to gear up for the season, NAU took full advantage of its fall training.

Of course, the team still needed to work within the safety protocols in place -- which created challenges and even doubt at times.

“As great as I think our team has been in focusing on the process and not worrying about what they can’t control like when we’re going to play a match or when we might get shut down, it is really challenging,” Murphy said. “Going through this, the thing I never would have guessed a year ago is that some relationships are more difficult to establish."