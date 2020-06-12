NAU Roundup: Incoming recruiting class nets women's tennis 21st place among mid-majors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Northern Arizona women’s tennis team had its incoming recruiting class rank in the TennisRecruiting.net’s top 25 mid-majors rankings for the second straight year.

Head coach Ewa Bogusz’s 2020 class, which landed at 21 on the list, includes Ava Neyestani and Gina Marie Dittmann.

Dittmann signed with the program in January and arrives in Flagstaff from Essen, Germany, where she won five German tournaments in 2019. At the time of her signing, Dittmann ranked No. 7 in her age group, No. 17 in U18 and No. 102 in the women's rankings in Germany. TennisRecruiting.net lists Dittmann with a Universal Tennis Rating -- a globally used metric to judge tennis players -- of 10.04.

Neyestani, a Scottsdale native, signed with the Lumberjacks in April and is one of the highest-rated recruits in program history. The in-state product is currently ranked as the third-best recruit in Arizona, the 22nd-best recruit in the Southwest and 85th-best recruit in the country, according to TennisRecruiting.net -- which lists Neyestani as a four-star recruit. She holds a UTR rating of 9.87.

The two incoming freshmen will be joined by Aleksandra Buczynska, a transfer from Division II Barry University in Florida, as newcomers to the program for the 2020-21 season.

