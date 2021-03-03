NAU Roundup: Hollis powers way to Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honor

Golf

The Lumberjacks finished the GCU Invitational in fourth place on the leaderboard at 28-over-par 892 at the conclusion of the third round at the GCU Championship Golf Course.

The Lumberjacks carded the fourth-lowest round on Tuesday, recording 58 pars and 11 birdies in the final 18 holes. NAU was also one of just two teams, along with host and team champion Grand Canyon University, to go sub-300 in each of the three rounds.

“We’re definitely going in the right direction and it was huge to have (Ekaterina Malakhova) step up and play well and Klara (Kucharova) stepping into the fifth spot and shooting 76 today,” said Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha. “There’s a lot of good things happening and there are still some areas to work on. I would’ve loved to have finished third, but we’re definitely improving.”

The Antelopes entered the third round just two strokes ahead of California Baptist, but wound up winning their home tournament for the second consecutive year by 12 strokes at 2-over-par 866. The Lancers finished at 14-over par (303-276-299) and were followed by Seattle at 25-over-par 889.

Southern Utah’s Chanikan Yongyuan was the tournament medalist at 5-under.