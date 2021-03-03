NAU Roundup: Hollis powers way to Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honor

After the best offensive weekend of her young career, Northern Arizona volleyball freshman Lyla Hollis was honored as the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The first-year outside hitter from Colorado Springs averaged 3.86 kills per set and hit a combined .339 in the Lumberjacks’ two-match sweep of Southern Utah. Hollis also recorded four service aces at an average of 0.57 per set in addition to 26 digs and three blocks.
In NAU’s four-set win on Sunday, she set a new season-high with 14 kills and she tied her season-best with three aces. Hollis also totaled 18 digs in her second double-double of the season.
One night later, Hollis could not be stopped, hitting a blistering .600 and recording 13 kills in the three-set sweep over the Thunderbirds. Hollis put the exclamation point on NAU’s fourth consecutive victory, slamming match point into the floor.
Hollis has now totaled double-digit kills in three matches in a row after coming up short of the plateau in the first seven matches of the spring. She is third on the team with 2.21 kills per set and ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 0.42 aces per set.
She is the second Lumberjack to receive offensive player of the week honors this season following sophomore Taylor Jacobsen, who earned the spring’s first award.
Golf
The Lumberjacks finished the GCU Invitational in fourth place on the leaderboard at 28-over-par 892 at the conclusion of the third round at the GCU Championship Golf Course.
The Lumberjacks carded the fourth-lowest round on Tuesday, recording 58 pars and 11 birdies in the final 18 holes. NAU was also one of just two teams, along with host and team champion Grand Canyon University, to go sub-300 in each of the three rounds.
“We’re definitely going in the right direction and it was huge to have (Ekaterina Malakhova) step up and play well and Klara (Kucharova) stepping into the fifth spot and shooting 76 today,” said Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha. “There’s a lot of good things happening and there are still some areas to work on. I would’ve loved to have finished third, but we’re definitely improving.”
The Antelopes entered the third round just two strokes ahead of California Baptist, but wound up winning their home tournament for the second consecutive year by 12 strokes at 2-over-par 866. The Lancers finished at 14-over par (303-276-299) and were followed by Seattle at 25-over-par 889.
Southern Utah’s Chanikan Yongyuan was the tournament medalist at 5-under.
The fourth-place finish was the team’s best since placing fourth at the Aggie Invitational in October 2019. It was also an improvement of the team’s 10th-place finish at last year’s GCU Invitational.
NAU was the highest-finishing team among the five Big Sky schools that converged on Phoenix for the tournament. Idaho, voted second ahead of NAU in the preseason conference poll, was the next Big Sky team in sixth at 44-over-par 908 -- 16 strokes behind the Lumberjacks.
The Lumberjacks were led by Malakhova on Tuesday, as the freshman shot 1-under-par 71 to vault up from a tie for 30th to a final standing in a tie for 19th. After just two birdies on Monday in the first two rounds, she recorded four birdies in the third round.
Malakhova’s low round of her brief collegiate career put her at 6-over-par 222, two strokes behind junior Aleksandra Chekalina for the team-lead overall.
Chekalina fought off a tough front nine at 4-over to shoot even par on the back nine on Tuesday, finishing the day at 4-over-par 76. Chekalina tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard at 4-over-par 220 (71-73-76), marking her best finish in her last five tournaments dating back to last season.
For the second consecutive round, junior Ashley Croft shot 75. Like Chekalina, Croft also settled in after a slow start and shot 1-under in her final 12 holes. Croft tied for 22nd at 7-over-par 223 (73-75-75).
Junior Elle Kocourkova and Kucharova rounded out NAU’s lineup with Kucharova posting NAU’s final counting score of the day at 4-over-par 76 – matching her season-best round set in the second round.
Kocourkova concluded the tournament in a tie for 34th at 12-over par 228 (78-73-77), while Kucharova tied for 39th two strokes back at 14-over par 230 (78-76-76).
Malakhova and Croft led the Lumberjacks with 37 and 36 pars respectively, while Chekalina totaled a team-high 10 birdies.
NAU will be back in action Monday and Tuesday in Tucson at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational.