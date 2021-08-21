NAU Roundup: Hathoot an unsung hero for NAU football

While Luis Aguilar and DJ Arnson often grab the headlines and the All-American accolades, every one of the plays they are known for starts with Justin Hathoot.
Though all three are entering their final seasons with the Lumberjacks, Northern Arizona's long snapper stands as the veteran of the trio. On the field in the season opener against Arizona as a freshman in 2017, Hathoot's tenure in the middle of field goal and punt formations predates Aguilar's time at kicker and coincides with his time splitting punting duties with Arnson.
"There's so much love to be honest," Hathoot said. "My first play was Luis' first play at U of A. We started at the same game. Same with DJ, and we all performed well. And after that, we've just been playing together for four years, this is my fifth year with them."
The four-year run, that turns into five years with the trio returning for an extra season this fall, has provided unprecedented chemistry and security between the group.
During that time, Aguilar earned seven All-Big Sky and 17 All-American honors between pre and postseason in addition to his 2019 Fred Mitchell Award as the top kicker in the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. Meanwhile, Arnson landed seven All-Big Sky and eighth All-American honors while also earning the 2019 Frederick Award Winner as the top FCS holder and the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year.
While the statistical aspect of Aguilar and Arnson's positions lends a clear example of their prowess in kicking and punting respectively, Hathoot is left with little else to prove how precise he is at his crucial craft.
Recognized on occasion as an All-Big Sky honoree, Hathoot's best example of how consistent he is may be just how little his name comes up.
"He is the most underappreciated player on the roster by anyone outside of the organization," Arnson said, with long snappers typically only known by name when something goes wrong. "But I know I speak for Luis and myself when I say he is the most important player on the special teams unit. It literally begins with him. Without the trust we have, Luis and I can't get done what we need to. He's the glue."
Hathoot says he is used to the lack of consistent recognition. Starting out as an offensive lineman in high school, setting up his transition to long snapper thanks to some time at center, the senior said it's been a long run of paving the way for others to stand out.
Aguilar and Arnson do their part to prove how much they value Hathoot's consistency and reliability. Whenever given the opportunity, the two drop their snapper's name and are well aware there is a chance their All-American honors may not come without Hathoot starting each play.
"I'm a pretty humble person and I don't bring it up too much," Hathoot said of taking any credit when Aguilar or Arnson are honored. "But that's where they make up for it -- they bring up my name all the time. Whenever they do get recognition, they always say 'We wouldn't be here without our long snapper.'
"And I'm not going to say it's not true, because it is," Hathoot said while laughing. "But we are all pretty humble about it."
The spring finale provided a prime example of just how valuable Northern Arizona's special teams unit can be, with Aguilar accounting for 13 of the Lumberjacks' 19 points in their victory against the Idaho Vandals. Not to be forgotten, Arnson broke the Walkup Skydome record with an 82-yard punt in the game and dropped three of his five punts inside the Vandals' 20-yard line.
"I have peace of mind every time he steps on the field," Aguilar said. "Besides being mentally tough, he's the most consistent snapper I've ever seen. He's a huge asset to the team on and off the field."
The extended run together has provided the trio the opportunity to share in each other's top moments on the field. With Arnson holding Aguilar's field goals, the three get to step on the field together.
One of those plays from back in 2019 stands out as Hathoot's favorite.
Trailing 13-7 with just three seconds before halftime in the Skydome against Northern Colorado, Hathoot grabbed hold of the ball on the right hash mark at the Bears' 40-yard line coming out of a timeout.
A perfect snap and hold set Aguilar up for his career-long 57-yard field goal to cut the lead down to 13-10. From there, the Lumberjacks put together a 31-10 second half to beat the Bears 41-23.
"It was probably one of the best moments just to celebrate with Luis and DJ on the field right after," Hathoot said. "Right after he kicked it, I turned around and started celebrating with Luis and then the whole team kind of sprinted onto the field and started celebrating with us."
The kick, which ranks second in program history and is the longest field goal by a Lumberjack since 1993, is just one of numerous moments the group has shared during their careers.
"It's extremely rare for a punter, snapper and kicker to be together for four years, less the five years it's going to be," Hathoot said. "Graduating and leaving together is going to be something that I don't think any of us are going to forget because we've made so many memories together. I think our friendship is definitely gonna last a lifetime."
Women's soccer
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are heading to Utah State and Utah Valley for a pair of games to kick off the Fall 2021 season beginning Saturday. Saturday's match at Utah State will begin at 2 p.m. at the Chuck and Gloria Bell Soccer Field in Logan, Utah. Monday's match against Utah Valley is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah.
Utah State went 5-4-1 in the 2021 spring season, winning three straight games to end the year.
The Aggies return both of the their leading goal scorers. Marli Niederhauser and Ashley Cardozo both scored a team-high three goals. Junior Diera Walton returns in goal for Utah State, recording 49 saves last season. She has been the team's starting goalkeeper for 28 consecutive starts.
Utah Valley began its season with a win against Southern Utah on Aug. 14. The Wolverines defeated the Thunderbirds 2-1, with Brooklyn Nielsen in goal recording three saves. Breanna Eves scored an early goal in the first four minutes of the match, assisted by Sadie Brockbank. Julianna Carter scored in the second half, assisted by Heather Stainbrook and Grace Beeston.
The Wolverines won their first WAC Championship last season and recorded their first NCAA Tournament win, beating Memphis in the first round. The Lumberjacks have met the Wolverines five times previously, holding the lead in the series with a record of 3-1-1. The WAC Defensive Player of the Year, Jenna Shepherd, returns to the program.
Northern Arizona heads into the fall as the Big Sky favorite, picked to win the conference in the 2021 Coaches' Poll. The team is coming off an impressive season with a 7-2-1 record, paving their way into the Big Sky Championship game. The Lumberjack's will return 13 letterwinners -- including eight starters -- to the roster, while welcoming 13 newcomers, including two transfers and 11 freshmen.