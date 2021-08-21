NAU Roundup: Hathoot an unsung hero for NAU football

While the statistical aspect of Aguilar and Arnson's positions lends a clear example of their prowess in kicking and punting respectively, Hathoot is left with little else to prove how precise he is at his crucial craft.

Recognized on occasion as an All-Big Sky honoree, Hathoot's best example of how consistent he is may be just how little his name comes up.

"He is the most underappreciated player on the roster by anyone outside of the organization," Arnson said, with long snappers typically only known by name when something goes wrong. "But I know I speak for Luis and myself when I say he is the most important player on the special teams unit. It literally begins with him. Without the trust we have, Luis and I can't get done what we need to. He's the glue."

Hathoot says he is used to the lack of consistent recognition. Starting out as an offensive lineman in high school, setting up his transition to long snapper thanks to some time at center, the senior said it's been a long run of paving the way for others to stand out.

Aguilar and Arnson do their part to prove how much they value Hathoot's consistency and reliability. Whenever given the opportunity, the two drop their snapper's name and are well aware there is a chance their All-American honors may not come without Hathoot starting each play.