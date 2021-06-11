NAU Roundup: Hanson's best race earns her 11th in NCAA championship 10K race

Northern Arizona junior Jessa Hanson finished 11th overall in the 2021 Division I outdoor track and field championship meet's 10,000-meter race Thursday, clocking a personal best time of 32:55.24 earning a spot on the All-American Second Team.
Hanson has displayed consistent improvement this season, running her first collegiate 10K in April at the Virginia Challenge (34:09.38), and competing at the West Regional meet just two weeks ago. She clinched the final national qualifying slot with a time of 33:56.97.
Approaching the meet, Hanson's regional time ranked her 20th of all competitors.
Alabama sophomore Mercy Chelangat took control of the track early on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon, leading almost the entirety of the race, with the exception of five laps, handled by a mix of Weber State senior Lexie Thompson, Rice freshman Grace Forbes, and Oregon senior Carmela Cardama Baez.
Out of the gate, Hanson positioned herself comfortably in the middle of the pack before settling in for the long haul. She split between 1:17.00 and 1:20.00 each lap.
Down the stretch, Chelangat and Cardama Baez pulled away into untouchable territory, lapping several women on the back end of the race. Cardama Baez eventually overtook Chelangat with a little more than two laps to go, only glancing back once to ensure her victory.
Baez (32:16.13) turned on the jets in her final lap around the track, becoming the women's 10K national champion, with Chelangat (32:22.11) seconds behind to secure second place.
With a solid pace to lean on, Hanson was able to navigate the pack and maintain her focus into the completion of the race, crossing the finish line with a lifetime best of 32:55.24.
"Jessa had a huge performance tonight racing against the top distance athletes in the nation. Her race was so well executed, patient and then big forward momentum in the toughest moments late in the race," said Mike Smith, director of cross country and track and field at NAU. "We were so proud of how she fought out there tonight. Jessa's 10k was a big moment for our program and what's to come."
Men's tennis
For the fourth consecutive season, the Lumberjacks find themselves among the region's best, coming in at No. 8 in the Oracle/ITA Mountain Region rankings following the 2020-21 campaign. NAU' Eban Straker-Meads also concluded the 2021 season in a tie for No. 20 in the singles rankings and No. 10 in the doubles rankings paired with Facundo Tumosa.
The Lumberjacks captured their second consecutive Big Sky Conference Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament berth in the spring, finishing with an 8-9 record. Five of the team's nine losses were to nationally ranked teams, including an NCAA first-round defeat to No. 4 Texas, which made the Final Four.
Northern Arizona, led by conference coach of the year Maciej Bogusz, got hot down the stretch, winning seven of its last 10 matches. The team blanked Portland State and Idaho State for 4-0 victories in the conference tournament in May to defend their Big Sky title after going a perfect 3-0 in an abbreviated conference regular season.
With its No. 8 ranking, the Lumberjacks have now earned four consecutive Mountain Region end-of-season rankings dating back to 2017 -- there were no rankings at the conclusion of the 2020 season as a result of the pandemic -- with a high mark of No. 6 two years ago.
Straker-Meads, an All-Big Sky First Team selection in singles, garnered a spot in the Mountain Region rankings following a season in which he held down the No. 1 line in Northern Arizona's lineup. Straker-Meads wrapped up the season with a 5-7 record, with four of his five victories coming on court one.
Straker-Meads' final win of the season was an important one, as he clinched NAU' Big Sky semifinal victory against Portland State with a 6-1, 7-5 win versus Matteo Fortini.
Although Straker-Meads and Tumosa were just 1-1 this season in doubles, the pair held leads in two other matches that went unfinished. The tandem's victory played a pivotal role in the Big Sky tittle match as their 7-5 win over Idaho State's pair at No. 2 evened doubles play at one win apiece. The Lumberjacks snagged the momentum-swinging doubles point on court three, setting forth their championship victory.