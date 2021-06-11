NAU Roundup: Hanson's best race earns her 11th in NCAA championship 10K race

Baez (32:16.13) turned on the jets in her final lap around the track, becoming the women's 10K national champion, with Chelangat (32:22.11) seconds behind to secure second place.

With a solid pace to lean on, Hanson was able to navigate the pack and maintain her focus into the completion of the race, crossing the finish line with a lifetime best of 32:55.24.

"Jessa had a huge performance tonight racing against the top distance athletes in the nation. Her race was so well executed, patient and then big forward momentum in the toughest moments late in the race," said Mike Smith, director of cross country and track and field at NAU. "We were so proud of how she fought out there tonight. Jessa's 10k was a big moment for our program and what's to come."

Men's tennis

For the fourth consecutive season, the Lumberjacks find themselves among the region's best, coming in at No. 8 in the Oracle/ITA Mountain Region rankings following the 2020-21 campaign. NAU' Eban Straker-Meads also concluded the 2021 season in a tie for No. 20 in the singles rankings and No. 10 in the doubles rankings paired with Facundo Tumosa.