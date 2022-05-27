NAU ROUNDUP: Hanson advances to NCAA championship 10K

Northern Arizona's Jessa Hanson advanced to the NCAA championship meet 10,000-meter run after placing eighth in the NCAA West Regional with a time of 33:47.21 Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Maggi Congdon advanced to the 800m quarterfinals with a time of 2:05.81. Meanwhile, Melanie Loff (2:08.26) finished 36th overall in the women's 800m, Bryn Morley (4:20.75) placed 16th in the women's 1500m and Miracle Onyemaobi (55.02) finished 42nd in the women's 400m.

Alyssa Colbert's rookie season also came to a close with a 30th-place finish in the women's 100m dash (11.62) and a 45th-place finish in the 200m (24.37).

In the field, Jade Kwinn (42.18m) finished 39th in the women's javelin.

The women's competition will continue Saturday with the semifinal steeplechase, semifinal 5K and semifinal 4x400m relay. Nikita Moore and Jenna McCaffrey will run the women's steeplechase. Delaney Rasmussen, Annika Reiss, Meagan Van Pelt, Elise Stearns , and Jesselyn Bries will run the 5K in the afternoon.

