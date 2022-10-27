NAU ROUNDUP: Guard Jalen Cone named to Big Sky preseason team

After landing on the Big Sky All-Conference Third Team following the 2021-22 season, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Jalen Cone was named to the 2022-23 preseason All-Conference team Thursday.

One of six players voted to the group, Cone enters the upcoming season after averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3 rebounds per game a season ago. Ranking third in the Big Sky and 49th in the nation in points per game, Cone finished with 20 or more points in 14 games last season. The junior also ranked ninth in the Big Sky in assists per game.

Shooting 38.7% from the field, 35.2% behind the arc and 82.7% at the free-throw line last season, Cone ranked 32nd in the nation with 93 3-pointers made and 97th in the nation with 197 field goals made.

Northern Arizona opens the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, in East Lansing, Michigan, against the Michigan State Spartans, the first of three regular-season games on the road. The Lumberjacks will host SAGU American Indian College in Rolle Activity Center for an exhibition on Tuesday before opening their regular-season home schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 15, against Benedictine Mesa.

Swimming and diving

The Western Athletic Conference announced the first weekly award winners for swimming and diving this afternoon, naming Margaret Wesche as the diver of the week.

Wesche recorded two NCAA-qualifying scores in just her first competition, as Northern Arizona hosted Idaho, Ottawa, and Arizona Christian in Flagstaff over the weekend, sweeping all three.

She placed second in the 3-meter dives with a score of 297.83. Going on to the 1m boards, Wesche's momentum was not halted, as she placed third with a score of 272.25.

The Lumberjacks will travel to New Mexico next week to take on the University of New Mexico Lobos on Friday and the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday.