NAU Roundup: Grijalva to compete in Tokyo Olympics

The road to qualifying for the 2012 Olympics was long, and it gave Louw a lot to apply to her career today.

While all the work paid off once she reached the games in London, Louw said there is more to be done even after reaching a goal.

"You can prepare and prepare for your entire life for one thing, and you can either go and make it or break it. Some of that is in your control and some of it isn't," Louw said. "I felt like I performed very well, and my takeaway was if you really want to go and do something and get there, it's more than that."

Louw added that the next step is to make a difference once you have reached the point you were striving toward.

"A lot of times we have a goal of getting somewhere, and then you get there and then what? I never just wanted to go to the Olympics, I wanted to go to the Olympics and win and perform," Louw said.

Louw remembers a lot from her time as a part of South Africa's national team. She uses her experience and knowledge that she gained in her everyday coaching and interactions with her players.