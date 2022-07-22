NAU ROUNDUP: Grijalva, Nur qualify for Worlds final 5000m

Just 15 men will run in the 5,000-meter finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships on Sunday, and two of them are former Lumberjacks.

Finishing off a historic season dating back to an All-American run at the NCAA Cross Country national meet in November, Abdihamid Nur continued to shine on the track in the opening heat of the 5000m while Luis Grijalva broke away from the pack to push the pace of his second heat. Both men earned automatic bids into the final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Running alongside former Northern Arizona athlete Geordie Beamish in the first 5000m heat of the night, Nur moved forward and back of the 21-man pack through the first 3,400 meters. Making a move from 16th up to sixth in a condensed pack of runners over the next 400 meters, Nur found himself just outside of automatic qualification with two laps remaining.

In sixth at the bell, Nur pushed hard along the inside just behind Grant Fisher and ran a 12.96 final 100 meters as part of a 56.37 final lap to move into the fifth and final automatic qualifying spot for his heat. Just .24 of a second separated Nur's time of 13:24.48 from the winner of his heat, Uganda's Oscar Chelimo, and .01 of a second behind Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the current 5K world-record holder.

Beamish finished 12th with a time of 13:36.86. The native of New Zealand ran within the top 10 at times during the opening 1,200 meters before settling into the middle of the pack. Ranking 23rd of 41 men in the semifinals, Beamish closed the opening heat strongly, moving from 17th with 700 meters remaining into 12th.

After slipping from third back to ninth in the opening 1,900 meters, but still trailing the lead by just a second, Grijalva elected to push the pace in his heat.

Breaking out more than two seconds ahead of the pack, Grijalva led the heat for 1,200 meters before Kenya's Daniel Simiu Ebenyo retook the lead at the 3,200-meter mark. Still sitting inside the automatic qualification range, Grijalva held strong inside the top five for the following 1,000 meters before slipping to sixth with two laps remaining.

Just .08 of a second off of fifth at the bell, Grijalva surged back ahead into fourth with 300 meters remaining and ultimately landed in third with a season-best time of 13:14.04 and comfortably qualified for the final alongside his former teammate Nur.

Nur is one of two Americans, along with Fisher, to qualify for the final. Grijalva stands alone for Guatemala and all of Central America. Just four runners qualified for the final from North, Central and South America, with Nur and Grijalva representing two of the four.