NAU Roundup: Grijalva named USTFCCCA NCAA Division I National Male Athlete of the Week

Northern Arizona senior All-American Luis Grijalva was selected as the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's NCAA Division I National Male Athlete of the Week.

Over the weekend Grijalva and the Northern Arizona men’s team won the OSU Invitational in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Grijalva leading the way for a Lumberjacks victory. Northern Arizona won with 36 points, ahead of Oklahoma State with 42 points and BYU with 59 points.

Grijalva led the race through the first 2K and maintained his lead at the 3K and 6K marks. His average pace was 4:43.7 per mile on the 8K course.

Grijlava was first overall across the finish line, setting a course record of 23:30.2, slightly a second faster than BYU's Conner Mantz, who placed third at NCAA's last year -- pacing BYU to the team national championship in 2019.

At the national championships last year, Grijalva contributed to the Lumberjacks' second-place team finish by placing 52nd overall.

Grijalva is the second Northern Arizona athlete to be named athlete of the week in the cross country season. The first to do so was redshirt junior Jack Shea in 2018.

