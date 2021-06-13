NAU Roundup: Grijalva finishes as runner-up at NCAA 5000m championship

Northern Arizona junior Luis Grijlava posted an Olympic standard time, placed second and earned First Team All-American honors, after running a PR of 13:13.14 in the 5,000-meter race at the NCAA outdoor track and field championship meet Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Grijalava, the Big Sky Conference Men's Most Valuable Athlete, also broke the Northern Arizona and league record formally held by Lumberjacks alum Diego Estrada in 2013 at 13:15.33.
The race marks Grijalva's third visit to the national outdoor meet and only his second time competing in this event at the NCAA championships. In 2019, he competed in the men's 5000m, finishing in 15th place with a time of 14:20.86.
The men's race was loaded with talent as 10 of the top-24 nationally ranked athletes competed. Grijalva's previous best time of 13:29.02 set back in April ranked 14th in the nation, while his regional meet time of 13:57 ranked him No. 20 on the NCAA championship entry list.
Grijalva got out well in the first 200 meters of the race, splitting 30.91, and setting himself up for success. Running a variation of laps between the times of 1:02.00 and 1:06.00 allowed Grijlava to maintain his position and prepare for the end of the race.
Similar to the men's 10,000m run on Wednesday, sophomore Wesley Kiptoo of Iowa State took an early lead and held on for the first half of the event before being overtaken by Georgetown senior Robert Brandt for a few laps.
Junior Athanas Kioko of Campbell was next to lead, forcing Grijalva to make a tactical decision and run the fastest 3,800-meter split of 1:04.03 to continue his forward momentum.
Brandt made one last leading attempt with 800 meters remaining, but was outpaced by Oregon junior Cooper Teare -- who maintained first position through the competition of the race and set a meet record and the collegiate record at 13:12.27.
The final two laps around the track were tricky as Grijalva navigated his best route while simultaneously increasing his speed. The last 800 meters were his fastest, splitting 1:01.95, and then pouring it on with a split of 55.54 in the final stretch, passing Kioko and stealing second place.