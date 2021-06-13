NAU Roundup: Grijalva finishes as runner-up at NCAA 5000m championship

Northern Arizona junior Luis Grijlava posted an Olympic standard time, placed second and earned First Team All-American honors, after running a PR of 13:13.14 in the 5,000-meter race at the NCAA outdoor track and field championship meet Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Grijalava, the Big Sky Conference Men's Most Valuable Athlete, also broke the Northern Arizona and league record formally held by Lumberjacks alum Diego Estrada in 2013 at 13:15.33.

The race marks Grijalva's third visit to the national outdoor meet and only his second time competing in this event at the NCAA championships. In 2019, he competed in the men's 5000m, finishing in 15th place with a time of 14:20.86.

The men's race was loaded with talent as 10 of the top-24 nationally ranked athletes competed. Grijalva's previous best time of 13:29.02 set back in April ranked 14th in the nation, while his regional meet time of 13:57 ranked him No. 20 on the NCAA championship entry list.

Grijalva got out well in the first 200 meters of the race, splitting 30.91, and setting himself up for success. Running a variation of laps between the times of 1:02.00 and 1:06.00 allowed Grijlava to maintain his position and prepare for the end of the race.