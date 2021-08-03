NAU Roundup: Grijalva advances in Tokyo

Track and field
Northern Arizona alumni Luis Grijalva and David McNeill competed in the two preliminary heats of the men's 5000-meter on Tuesday in Tokyo. Grijalva advanced to the final, while McNeill's event concluded in the preliminary round.
With 40 athletes on the start list, the men needed to finish in the first five spots of their respective heats or clock one of next five fastest times in order to qualify for the final, dwindling the deciding group to just 15 total.
McNeill ran a hard race, sitting toward the back of the pack for the majority of laps. When the bell sounded, McNeill charged forward, finishing eighth in his heat with a time of 13:39.97.
Meanwhile, Grijalva bolted out of the gate, briefly leading the runners before settling into the pack. He made a cut toward the front at around the 5-minute mark.
As the race wound down, Grijalva began to detach slightly from the lead pack, fighting to hold on to his chance at the Olympic finals.
When the bell lap began, Grijalva bounded around the track in hope of recording a strong enough time to survive the preliminary round. He crossed the finish line at 13:34.11, making him the 10-fastest runner overall and securing the last qualifying slot.
The finals are scheduled to begin Friday at 5 a.m.
Lumberjack alumna Brooke Andersen finished 10th overall in the women's hammer throw Tuesday morning.
In her first throw of the day, Andersen threw 72.16 meters and unfortunately fouled both of her subsequent attempts.
Andersen arrived in Tokyo after placing second at the United States Olympic Trials with a throw of 77.72m in early July.
She reached the Olympics final round after a throw of 74m in the preliminaries on Saturday.
Preseason football awards
Entering their final seasons as Lumberjacks, DJ Arnson and Luis Aguilar both landed one last preseason All-American honor from Stats Perform.
Named to the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Second Team, Arnson repeated the honor he received in 2020 while Aguilar landed on the third team after earning first team honors last fall. This year's award is the fifth preseason All-American honor for Aguilar and his first ahead of the upcoming fall season. Arnson landed on three preseason All-American teams in 2020, with Stats Perform the first of this fall.
Arnson and Aguilar are two of 23 total players from the Big Sky Conference named to the three Stats Perform All-America teams, with 10 programs garnering at least one honoree. Northern Arizona tied for third in the conference with its two honorees and continued to prove its nationally recognized special teams unit is among the best in the FCS.
Playing in all five of Northern Arizona's games during the spring, Arnson earned 2020 FCS Punter of the Year from the Augusta Sports Council. Averaging 44.0 yards per punt, Arnson had just three of his 25 punts returned for a total of 21 yards. He booted seven punts for more than 50 yards and dropping 14 inside an opponent's 20-yard line. And he did both when he kicked a career long 82-yard punt in the season finale against the Idaho Vandals. The kick pinned Idaho at its own 1-yard line and set a new Walkup Skydome record.
Aguilar hit nine of his 10 field goals attempted during the spring while hitting all eight of his extra points. With 64 consecutive extra points made, Aguilar enters the fall just 13 more extra points made away from tying Micky Penaflor's program record of 77 set between 1987 and 1989.
Hitting 83-of-84 extra points in his career, Aguilar currently holds Northern Arizona's program record and sits atop the FCS among players with at least 84 attempts. Additionally, Aguilar's 81.4% on field goals ranks him fifth among active FCS kickers and stands as the current program record.
Aguilar is also within reach of Robbie Dehaze's program record of 302 career kicking points scored, set between 2005 and 2008. Finishing the spring at 188 points in his career as a Lumberjack, Aguilar trails Dehaze's mark by 114. Previously, Aguilar scored a program-record 118 points during the 2019 season when he ranked second in the FCS among kickers and 10th among all players.
Football kickoff times announced
The Lumberjacks announced kickoff times for the fall season, beginning with a 6 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 2, against the spring FCS champion Sam Houston Bearkats.
The annual Running of the Freshman will coincide with the opener as the Lumberjacks welcome fans back into the Walkup Skydome for the first time since the 2019 season.
The Lumberjacks' four remaining home games will all kick off on Saturdays at 1 p.m. The games include Family Weekend against Idaho State on Oct. 2, Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 16 against Southern Utah, the Native American Heritage Game on Nov. 6 against UC Davis and Senior Day on Nov. 13 against Montana.