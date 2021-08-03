NAU Roundup: Grijalva advances in Tokyo

Playing in all five of Northern Arizona's games during the spring, Arnson earned 2020 FCS Punter of the Year from the Augusta Sports Council. Averaging 44.0 yards per punt, Arnson had just three of his 25 punts returned for a total of 21 yards. He booted seven punts for more than 50 yards and dropping 14 inside an opponent's 20-yard line. And he did both when he kicked a career long 82-yard punt in the season finale against the Idaho Vandals. The kick pinned Idaho at its own 1-yard line and set a new Walkup Skydome record.

Aguilar hit nine of his 10 field goals attempted during the spring while hitting all eight of his extra points. With 64 consecutive extra points made, Aguilar enters the fall just 13 more extra points made away from tying Micky Penaflor's program record of 77 set between 1987 and 1989.

Hitting 83-of-84 extra points in his career, Aguilar currently holds Northern Arizona's program record and sits atop the FCS among players with at least 84 attempts. Additionally, Aguilar's 81.4% on field goals ranks him fifth among active FCS kickers and stands as the current program record.