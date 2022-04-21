NAU ROUNDUP: Golf wins Big Sky title

It was a banner Wednesday at Talking Stick Golf Club as the Northern Arizona golf team won its first Big Sky Championship in seven years. The Lumberjacks captured their conference-leading ninth all-time Big Sky title after a three-day total of 8-over-par 872 (288-287-297), knocking off Sacramento State by six strokes.

"Quite honestly, we've had a very good year and good semester, and I felt comfortable coming in that if we competed well for 54 holes, we would do well," coach Brad Bedortha said. "You've got to play great from round one on the first hole to the 54th hole on the last day. We finished the deal and that's how we won. It's difficult to win and even harder to win a conference championship."

He added: "Sac State shot even par today and I knew we would have to shoot 300 or better to have a chance to beat them, and we did. It wasn't pretty, but we got the job done and I don't care if we won by one (stroke) or six. and it's a phenomenal feeling. The hard work and effort pays off, and it's good for our golfers to be rewarded for that."

In addition to the Lumberjacks' team title, sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova became the first Northern Arizona golfer to win the individual conference title in five years. Malakhova, carding a final round 2-over 74, is the seventh different Lumberjacks Big Sky champion and the eighth overall.

The Hornets shot even-par 288 to slice into the Lumberjacks' advantage -- finishing the tournament at 14-over-par 878 (286-304-288) -- but Northern Arizona held off the two-time defending champion by shooting a 9-over 297. The championship was the Lumberjacks' first since 2015 and capped a three-year turnaround since they finished seventh in 2019.

"We've come a long way and there was a lot of soul-searching as a coach," Bedortha said. "We struggled and we went to tournaments and we were irrelevant. We put in a lot of work to redefine our culture, and I felt comfortable we were moving in the right direction. I won't take 100 percent of the credit because it's taken a lot of commitment from our golfers, and we've had support from our administrators and it's given us a foundation."

Northern Arizona's tournament championship secures an NCAA Regional berth. The regional will take place May 9-11, and the Lumberjacks will learn their fate on the NCAA Women's Golf Selection Show on Wednesday, April 27, at 1 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

"I'm so excited and I'm happy with my game all three days," Malakhova said. "I need more time to understand my emotions because I don't really understand it right now because I'm so excited."

Malakhova concluded the tournament at 5-under-par 211 (68-69-74), tying the fifth-lowest individual score in conference championship history and the second-lowest 54-hole score by a Northern Arizona player program history.

Firing the best round on Wednesday was senior Elle Kocourkova, who ensured her collegiate career would be extended into the regional tourney. Kocourkova, finishing in a tie for ninth at 5-over 221 (74-75-72), played the final 18 holes to even-par 72, with 16 pars on the day.

Kocourkova, along with junior Lorel Hayward, were the top golfers in terms of pars. Kocourkova finished with 43 to Hayward's 41.

Hayward joined Malakhova on the All-Tournament Team, giving the Lumberjacks two All-Tournament members for the second consecutive year. Hayward matched Malakhova's 2-over in the third round. Tying for fourth overall, Hayward posted her lowest 54-hole score of her career at 3-over-par 219 (73-72-74).

Playing with just five golfers the entire spring, the Lumberjacks persevered through a semester of adversity to string together a pair of runner-up tournament finishes before ending their seven-year championship drought.

"I'm so proud of our team, all five girls," Malakhova said. "I love them all and they're my best friends. We did a great job this week."

Football

Primed for their first Spring Game since 2019, Northern Arizona will conclude its stretch of 15 spring practices on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

With the Lumberjacks drafted into two separate teams, Blue will face off against Gold and follow a traditional scoring structure. The game will consist of 15-minute quarters in the first half followed by 10-minute quarters in the second half. A running clock will be used in the second half, except during timeouts called by either side.

Draycen Hall, Hendrix Johnson, Eloi Kwete and RJ Martinez are among the members of the Blue team who are set to play on Friday while the Gold team includes Kevin Daniels, Jamal Glaspie, Colby Humphrey and Morgan Vest.

Johnson earned Big Sky Conference Honorable Mention last fall and Martinez was named the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year. Hall finished third on the team in all-purpose yards per game while Kwete ranked 11th in the Big Sky in tackles for loss per game.

Daniels finished near the top of the FCS in rushing yards per game, total rushing yards and yards per carry as he earned All-Big Sky Second Team honors and Freshman All-American recognition from both Hero Sports and Phil Steele. Glaspie produced one of Northern Arizona's best games last fall, catching 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns against Idaho State, while Humphrey finished seventh in the Big Sky in passes defended per game. Vest ranked among the nation's leaders in tackles and interceptions, ranking fifth and second respectively in the Big Sky to earn All-Big Sky Second Team honors.

Additionally, both sides will utilize the same offensive line during the game as well as long snapper Sean Farfan and punter Eemil Herranen.

Friday will be the final opportunity for fans to see the Lumberjacks in action before they return for fall practice ahead of their season opener in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 4.

