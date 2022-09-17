NAU ROUNDUP: Golf to play first tournament of season in Idaho

The Northern Arizona golf team will get an early look at a conference rival, as well as see their three freshmen on the course for the first time, at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational starting Sunday. The Gonzaga-hosted tournament is the Lumberjacks' first of four competitions this fall and will run from Sunday through Tuesday at Coeur d'Alene Golf Course (par-71, 6,085 yards) in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

The three-day tournament will feature 18 holes each day with shotgun starts for the first two rounds at 8 a.m. The final round will open on Tuesday with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The Lumberjacks, the defending Big Sky Conference champions, finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 114 in the country. The season-opening tournament will provide an immediate benchmark for the Lumberjacks as the 19-team field features seven teams ranked in the top 100 from a year ago, led by San Francisco at No. 70. In all, 13 of the 19 teams -- including Northern Arizona -- were top 150 teams in 2021-22.

To start the tournament, Northern Arizona will be matched with Grand Canyon, Wyoming and Sacramento State. Sacramento finished as runners-up to the Lumberjacks at the Big Sky title tournament in April. The Hornets had won the previous two conference titles.

"There's going to be good teams there, so from a competitive standpoint, it'll be good to see how we fare," said Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha. "Obviously it's fun with Sacramento State because we finished 1-2 in the conference last year. We're seven months from the conference championship, so it's not make or break, but we don't get to see them in a lot of tournaments, so it's cool to see them right out of the gates."

Joining senior Lorel Hayward and fifth-year Aleksandra Chekalina in the lineup are the team's three freshmen, Lizzie Neale, Ellena Slater and Nina Lukyanenko.

Neale will play in the top spot in the lineup followed by Hayward and Chekalina. Slater and Lukyanenko will occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

"This year we have seven players and they can all play," Bedortha said. "We had a lot of qualifying and we ultimately had to pick a lineup. Our three freshmen made the starting lineup and they're all very competitive. We're going to go there and perform well. My experience has been, the deeper the roster the more they push each other in a positive sense and the better our team will be."

Hayward shot a career-best 77.20 per round last season, with Chekalina averaging 76.50 -- which ranked third on the team.

The Lumberjacks will return to Coeur d'Alene for the first time in three years, having last competed at Gonzaga's tournament in 2019. Northern Arizona placed 12th as a team at 51-over par 903. Chekalina is the lone Lumberjacks golfer in the lineup with previous experience at Coeur d'Alene, shooting 14-over-par 227 in 2018 as a freshman and 26-over 239 the following year.

Overall, this will be the team's fourth appearance at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational following three consecutive appearances in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Volleyball

Senior Taylor Jacobsen became the 16th player in Northern Arizona volleyball history to join the 1,000 kill club in a 27-25, 22-25, 27-25, 20-25, 16-14 loss to New Mexico on Friday in the Rolle Activity Center.

The outside hitter’s milestone night concluded with a career-high 27 kills, but her team (1-6) found itself on the excruciating short end of a five-set loss that featured 52 ties and 25 lead changes.

“Taylor is our leader and she does a lot for us, and she has for a couple of years now,” said Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy. “It’s a great milestone for her and it’s a testament to all of the work she’s put in, but she’s still getting better. She played better tonight than she has so far this year especially at the end of sets. That’s something that she’s going to build on as well.”

Jacobsen’s 27 kills eclipsed her previous career high of 26 set at Montana State on Feb. 6, 2021. However, Jacobsen was joined in the double-digit column by junior Jordan Elder and redshirt freshman Kacee Moore, who set new career bests of their own with 15 and 11 kills, respectively. Friday marked the first time this season that Northern Arizona had three players with double-digit kills.

Junior setter Kate Hatch notched a career high of her own with 57 assists -- the most by a Lumberjack since Abby Stomp’s 62 in 2017 -- and set Northern Arizona to a .228 hitting percentage -- once again surpassing the Lobos’ opponent attack percentage coming into the night.

New Mexico ranked 64th in the country heading into Friday, with an opponent hitting percentage of .172.

In addition to outhitting New Mexico, .228-.158, two nights after the Lobos hit .306 in their win over the Lumberjacks on Wednesday, Northern Arizona also narrowly outblocked New Mexico, 12.0-11.5. Elder recorded seven blocks to add to her outstanding evening, while Hatch set a new career high with four rejections.

New Mexico (9-1) emerged with its sixth consecutive win by closing the night with a 4-1 run. The hosts trailed early, 5-2, and remained behind by three until junior Millie O’Ketter capped a 3-0 run with a service ace to tie the deciding set at 11-11. Another ace by Hatch gave the Lumberjacks a 13-12 advantage, but the Lobos scored the next two points to reach match point at 14-13.

After a New Mexico service error tied it at 14-14, the Lobos clinched the match with a kill and a service ace.

“We need to develop the confidence to finish sets off,” Murphy said. “That’s a tough thing and we still have to learn that, but we played at a high level tonight. We outstatted them in most categories and we’re going to look back at it saying we’re getting better as a volleyball team, but we still need to figure out how to close out sets.”

O’Ketter led a trio of Lumberjacks double-figure digs with 17, while Hatch’s 13 digs locked up her fourth double-double of the season. For the second consecutive match, freshman Keira Hall recorded 11 digs to round out the team's defensive leaders.

Northern Arizona will host Montana Thursday in its Big Sky Conference opener at 6:30 p.m. in Rolle Activity Center.