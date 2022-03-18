NAU ROUNDUP: Golf to host Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona

Starting Saturday at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, the Northern Arizona golf team will host its annual Red Rocks Invitational. The Lumberjacks' home tournament will begin with 36 holes on Saturday and concludes with the third round on Sunday. Both days at Oakcreek Country Club (par-72, 6,170 yards) will tee off with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m.

This year marks the 16th installment of the Red Rocks Invitational, hosted annually since 2006 -- with the exception of 2020's canceled tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern Arizona has won its home tournament on four occasions, most recently in 2015.

The Lumberjacks will welcome a field of 19 teams to Sedona, coming off a fifth-place finish at last year's event.

The host will be the second-highest-ranked team in the field at No. 101 behind Grand Canyon, which shared the team title at last year's Red Rocks and comes into the week ranked 91st in the country. Eight of the Big Sky Conference's 11 teams will participate in the event.

Football

Set for 15 practices over the next five weeks, the Lumberjacks will begin their spring practices on Tuesday, culminating in the program's spring game on Friday, April 22.

Northern Arizona's first scrimmage, scheduled for April 2, will take place at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale.

Northern Arizona returns nine starters on the offensive side of the ball, led by receivers Coleman Owen and Hendrix Johnson, offensive linemen Jonas Leader and PJ Poutasi, and running back Kevin Daniels. Quarterback RJ Martinez will enter his sophomore season in the fall after starting seven games for the Lumberjacks as a true freshman this past fall.

Daniels, Johnson and Owen all earned All-Big Sky Conference honors following the 2021 season, giving Martinez a strong core moving forward.

Defensively, safety Morgan Vest returns to Northern Arizona's secondary following his second consecutive All-Big Sky Conference season. The Lumberjacks will need to fill the middle of their defense following the graduation of linebackers Harrison Beemiller and Tristen Vance. Anthony Sweeney is poised to return to Northern Arizona's secondary after missing the 2021 fall season with an injury.

Cosmas Kwete, Eloi Kwete and Sheldon Newton return to lead a deep rotation along the Lumberjacks' defensive line.

Northern Arizona will open the 2022 season in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, Sept. 1. After a pair of road games, the Lumberjacks will open their five-game home schedule against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0