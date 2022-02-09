NAU ROUNDUP: Golf takes seventh at The Valley Invitational

After their first 54 holes of competition of the spring, the Northern Arizona golf team finished out the weekend's The Valley Invitational in seventh place with a three-round score of 70-over-par 934 (309-307-318).

The Lumberjacks concluded the two-day tournament at Bakersfield Country Club with a final-round 30-over 318. Senior Aleksandra Chekalina posted the team's lowest score of the day -- and her lowest score of the tournament -- with a 4-over-par 76.

"I didn't have the team as prepared as we needed to be to compete for three rounds," said coach Brad Bedortha. "I'm very disappointed with how we played today and we need to compete much better in our next tournament. We did some good things over the last two days, but overall we have a lot of stuff to work on before going to GCU."

Chekalina's third-round 76 pushed her up to a tie with sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova (75-76-81) for the top 54-hole score on the team. Both Lumberjacks finished in a tie for 21st individually at 16-over-par 232.

After playing her first nine holes at 4-over, Chekalina recovered to play her final nine holes even. She birdied at holes 16 and 4 following her final turn to post her best round of the season-opening tournament. Chekalina closed at 79-77-76 in earning her best individual placing of the season.

Chekalina recorded nine of her 32 tournament pars on Tuesday, again matching Malakhova for the team-lead. As for Malakhova, she parred 13 of 18 holes in the third round on her way to a final-round 9-over 81. Her six birdies between Monday's first and second rounds were the most by a Lumberjack.

Carding Northern Arizona's second-best round of the day was senior Ashley Croft, who bounced back from a second-round 81 to post 6-over 78 on Tuesday. Croft (77-81-78) tied for 33rd at 20-over 236.

Senior Elle Kocourkova and junior Lorel Hayward closed out the tournament with final rounds of 11-over-par 83. Kocourkova (78-78-83) tied for 43rd and Hayward (84-76-83) was a few spots back in a tie for 48th.

As a team, Northern Arizona was the best scoring team on the course's four par-3 holes over the course of the contest. The Lumberjacks' 11-over on the par-3 holes was best in the tournament, four strokes better than Grand Canyon.

The Lumberjacks will next head to GCU's home tournament in three weeks. The two-day Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix is set to take place at the GCU Golf Course on Feb. 28 and March 1.

Women's basketball

Down to the final eight games of the regular season, the Lumberjacks enter a crucial week in relation to their positioning in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Snapping a brief two-game losing streak overall, Northern Arizona (10-10, 7-5 Big Sky) remained in a tie for fifth place in the conference with a 77-71 victory Saturday against Northern Colorado. Idle on Monday for just the second time in the past five weeks, the Lumberjacks can make up ground in the standings as Montana (13-6, 7-4) enters Thursday a half game in front for fourth place. Meanwhile, the Montana State Bobcats (14-8, 10-2) extended their winning streak to eight straight games and took sole possession of first place in the Big Sky.

The Lumberjacks get their rematches with the Montana teams this week in Flagstaff, with both games available on ESPN+, as well as Hulu with the Disney Bundle.

Thursday's contest will be Northern Arizona's Play 4 Kay Game for breast cancer awareness, and Saturday will include a heart glasses giveaway.

