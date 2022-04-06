NAU ROUNDUP: Golf takes 13th in Wyoming

The Northern Arizona golf team concluded the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on Tuesday at 48-over-par 912 (304-305-303), finishing 13th in the 22-team field and tops among the eight Big Sky Conference teams that competed in the event.

Northern Arizona ended its time on the links six strokes better than Southern Utah and nine strokes better than Idaho after posting its lowest round of the two-day tournament at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Santa Clara held off Long Beach State and California Baptist to win the team title with a three-round score of 16-over 880 (292-293-295). Long Beach State was three strokes back at 19-over 883 (297-297-289), while California Baptist pushed itself five spots to third at 21-over 885 (295-302-288).

Junior Lorel Hayward posted the Lumberjacks' lowest round of the day, recording three birdies on the day to card a 2-over-par 74. After opening the third round with a double bogey, she played the rest of round to even par, including a stretch of two birdies and six pars over her next eight holes.

Senior Elle Kocourkova was the top Lumberjacks finisher in the tournament overall, tying for 34th at 8-over 224 (72-74-78). Kocourkova totaled a team-high seven birdies -- one more than Hayward -- over the course of the three rounds.

Following Hayward, Northern Arizona's counting scores came from Ashley Croft, Aleksandra Chekalina, Ekaterina Malakhova. Croft and Chekalina both shot 4-over 76, and Malakhova posted a 5-over 77.

Behind a team-high 37 pars, including 15 in the second round, Chekalina tied for 50th individually with a 13-over 229 (80-73-76). Malakhova tied for 61st at 15-over 231 (76-78-77), and both Hayward and Croft tied for 71st at 18-over 234. Hayward posted rounds of 78-82-74, while Croft shot 78-80-76.

The Lumberjacks have a quick turnaround and will be in the Valley Monday for the start of the Bobcat Desert Classic. The two-day tournament -- Northern Arizona's final before the conference championship tourney -- will be held at the Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear.

