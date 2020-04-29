NAU Roundup: Golf’s Chekalina, Croft and Kocourkova repeat as All-Big Sky Conference selections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Northern Arizona golf team's sophomore trio of Aleksandra Chekalina, Ashley Croft and Elle Kocourkova were named to the Big Sky All-Conference Teams Wednesday. Chekalina and Croft were named to the All-Big Sky Third Team for the second consecutive year, while Kocourkova was an honorable mention selection for the second straight year.

The All-Conference teams are determined using a point system based on the Golfstat National Ranking, the Golf Week National Ranking and the adjusted score to par provided by Golfstat.

Chekalina, Croft and Kocourkova held Northern Arizona's top three scoring averages during the 2019-20 season, with Croft pacing the Lumberjacks with a stroke average of 75.43. Chekalina shot an average of 75.61 and Kocourkova finished the season with an average of 76. The trio also combined for seven of the Lumberjacks' 11 par or better rounds this season.

In addition to leading the team in stroke average, Croft posted a team-high three rounds at par or better highlighted by a final-round 3-under-par 69 at the New Mexico State Aggie Invitational in October. Croft's best round of the season propelled her to a career-best finish in a tie for eighth at the Aggie Invitational. She competed in all eight tournaments this season and finished in the top 20 in three of them.