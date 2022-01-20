NAU ROUNDUP: Golf ranked second in Big Sky

The Northern Arizona golf team was selected second in the 2022 Big Sky Conference Preseason Coaches Poll coming off a runner-up finish in 2021. The conference's head coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Sacramento State, the defending conference champions, received 10 of 11 first-place votes to top the preseason poll with 100 points. Northern Arizona was right behind at 91 points, collecting the remaining first-place vote. Idaho, Weber State and Northern Colorado rounded out the top five -- with Southern Utah, Idaho State, Portland State, Eastern Washington, Montana State and Montana in the sixth through 11 slots, respectively.

The Lumberjacks, led by coach Brad Bedortha, head into the spring season beginning Feb. 7 at The Valley Invitational in Bakersfield, California, ranked No. 98 in the Golfstat National Rankings. During the fall campaign, the Lumberjacks placed in the top 10 in three of their four tournaments, including a high of fourth at New Mexico State's Aggie Invitational.

Northern Arizona will feature a lineup consisting of four 2021 All-Big Sky honorees in seniors Aleksandra Chekalina, Ashley Croft and Elle Kocourkova as well as sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova. Malakhova, a returning All-Conference first-teamer, leads the group with a scoring average of 74.55 through the four fall tournaments.

Kocourkova averaged 74.91 in the fall, and both herself and Malakhova each carded a low round of 4-under-par 68, which is tied for the team's low round of the season. Croft (76.36) and Chekalina (76.91) were both named to the All-Big Sky Second Team last season.

The Lumberjacks will compete in five tournaments this semester, including their annual Red Rocks Invitational at Oak Creek Country Club on March 19 and 20, prior to the Big Sky title rounds in April.

The Big Sky championship returns to Arizona for the first time since 2015, coincidentally Northern Arizona's most recent conference title, with the tournament being hosted at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale April 18-20.

Swimming and diving

Northern Arizona will host the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.

As the team heads into the last competition ahead of the second Lumberjack Diving Invite and WAC Championships, it is looking for one more conference win under its belt against the 2021 WAC runner-up.

The Lumberjacks last saw New Mexico State in competition in December of 2021 at the Cal Baptist University Lancer Invite, where the Lumberjacks placed first with 1,373 points, and the Aggies came in second with 1,234 points.

As the season approaches its end, New Mexico State has Saturday's meet along with a Jan. 29 matchup versus the University of New Mexico before competing in the final Lumberjack Diving Invite, and then prepare for WAC Championships at the end of February.

Northern Arizona is coming off a short break, after last week's meets on schedule were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Lumberjacks last saw competition on Jan. 7 and 8 at the University of Arizona dual meet. Sophomore Maddy Rey and Victoria Knapp were awarded with WAC swimmer and diver of the week after their performances at Arizona.

The Lumberjacks are returning to their home pool for the first time in both swimming and diving events since Nov. 6, when they hosted the University of New Mexico.

Seniors, Astrid Villeda, Katy Smith, Keeley Vardeman, Alyssa Jones, Clara Foster, and Abbie Nelson will be honored for their commitment and dedication to the program throughout the last four years. The team will honor the seniors prior to the 11 a.m. start time on Saturday morning.

