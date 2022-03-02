NAU ROUNDUP: Golf places sixth on final GCU Invitational leaderboard

The Northern Arizona golf team concluded the GCU Invitational in sixth place after going into the clubhouse with a 15-over-par 303 on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks closed out the tournament at 23-over 887 (294-290-303), marking their second-lowest 54-hole score of the season.

Grand Canyon claimed the team title on its home course at 4-under-par 860 (279-291-290), finishing five strokes ahead of runner-up Santa Clara. Northern Arizona was the top Big Sky team among the six conference squads in the field, clearing Idaho -- who placed eighth overall -- by 10 strokes.

Northern Arizona was led on the day by sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova and senior Elle Kocourkova, who both shot even-par 72 in the third and final round. Malakhova recorded three birdies and Kocourkova posted a team-best five on Tuesday.

Malakhova's final round 72 put her in a tie for 12th on the individual leaderboard -- the top score on the team -- at 2-over-par 218 (72-74-72). Her individual finish was her second-highest of the season, while her two rounds of even par elevated her into the team lead with five par or better rounds this season.

Malakhova, who parred 13 of 18 holes on Tuesday, finished the tournament with a team-high 38 pars -- four off the tournament-lead.

Meanwhile, buoyed by Kocourkova's five birdies, the Lumberjacks tied Grand Canyon for tournament-high honors with 45 team birdies. Senior Aleksandra Chekalina paced the team with 12, with Kocourkova adding 10.

Kocourkova was the Lumberjacks' next best finisher in a tie for 19th as she vaulted up the leaderboard by 13 spots behind her third-round 72. Kocourkova shot 5-over 221 (76-73-72) for the tournament, one shot better than Chekalina, who finished in a tie for 23rd at 6-over-par 222 (71-73-78).

Junior Lorel Hayward was the Lumberjacks' fourth counting score of the day as she shot 9-over 81. Hayward tied for 62nd at 15-over (80-70-81), while senior Ashley Croft tied for 68th at 16-over-par 232 (75-74-83).

Next up for the Lumberjacks is their annual home tournament, the Red Rocks Invitational, to take place on March 19 and 20 in Sedona at Oakcreek Country Club.

