NAU ROUNDUP: Golf places 2nd at final warmup before conference tourney

The Northern Arizona golf team held steady throughout Tuesday's third round of the Bobcat Desert Classic, finishing their final regular-season tournament in second after carding 15-over-par 303. The Lumberjacks concluded the tournament at 38-over 902 (293-306-303) to earn their second runner-up finish in the last month.

"It was nice finishing second and being in contention," coach Brad Bedortha said. "Between our home tournament (last month) and the last two days, it was great experience for our golfers to feel the pressure of knowing that we have an opportunity to win if we perform well enough. We got off to a great start, but just couldn't keep the momentum going. We're excited for the conference championship coming up."

Northern Arizona, which led all teams with 31 birdies, finished the event 10 strokes behind team champion Santa Clara. The Broncos won the tournament at 28-over 892 (294-298-300).

Entering the day seven strokes back of the Broncos, the Lumberjacks forged together an early charge with exceptional play on the front nine. Senior Elle Kocourkova birdied three of her first six holes, while senior Aleksandra Chekalina went into the turn at 1-under par and sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova at even.

Kocourkova, Malakhova and Chekalina each shot identical rounds of 3-over-par 75 Tuesday, with Kocourkova totaling four birdies as part of her final round. Lorel Hayward was the fourth counting score at 6-over par 78.

After a highly successful fall and spring season that featured three top-five team finishes in nine tournaments and seven top-10 finishes, the Lumberjacks will now take aim at the Big Sky tournament, which begins next Monday in Scottsdale at Talking Stick Golf Club.

The conference championship rounds will take place April 18-20 in Scottsdale, with 18 holes of competition on each of the three days.

Women's tennis

Just one week after a Lumberjack earned her first career Big Sky Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week honor, another has followed suit.

Elinor Beazley made it four consecutive weeks a Lumberjack has been named player of the week by the Big Sky, with all four honoring a different member of Northern Arizona's lineup. It's the first time in history dating back to the first Northern Arizona player to earn Big Sky player of the week in 1991 that four different players from a team have won the award in the same season. Additionally, Beazley makes it eight different Lumberjacks to be named player of the week across the past four seasons.

Beazley's first career player of the week nod came after she posted a 2-0 record in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Idaho Vandals, extending Northern Arizona's home win streak to 22 straight matches and 30 consecutive home victories against Big Sky opponents.

Now on a sixth-match win streak, the Lumberjacks (8-7, 6-1 Big Sky) close out the regular season this week with a pair of matches. First hosting Portland State on Saturday to close out their home schedule as part of Northern Arizona's alumni reunion weekend, the Lumberjacks will then travel to Phoenix to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Monday.

Track and field

The Big Sky Conference office announced Monday that Trenton Givens and Melanie Loff have been named the conference track athletes of the week.

Trenton Givens

After altitude conversions, Givens and Northern Colorado's Jerome Campbell tie for Big Sky top billing, with men's 110-meter hurdle times of 13.84; the mark places them both at No. 17 in the NCAA West Region and No. 31 in the entire NCAA.

Melanie Loff

Loff clocked 2:07.39 at the Sun Angel Classic, running the fastest women's 800m in the Big Sky so far this season. Her time also ranks her 36th in the NCAA West Region.

