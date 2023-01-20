NAU ROUNDUP: Golf picked second in Big Sky preseason poll

The Northern Arizona golf team was selected to finish second in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll, announced Thursday morning by the league office.

The poll is voted on by Big Sky head coaches, and they are not allowed to vote for their own team. The Lumberjacks, the defending Big Sky champions, were picked to finish second for the second consecutive season and received one first-place vote.

Sacramento State landed at first with eight of the nine available first-place votes.

The Lumberjacks are led by the reigning unanimous conference coach of the year, Brad Bedortha, who is in his 15th season at the helm.

The honor was the fourth of his career, as he received it in 2009, 2013 and 2015 as well. Northern Arizona's 2022 conference title was the ninth in program history and the fourth under Bedortha.

Four golfers from last year's championship run return in Aleksandra Chekalina, Ashley Croft, Lorel Hayward and Ekaterina Malakhova, who will seek to defend her Big Sky individual title.

Northern Arizona also signed freshmen Nina Lukyanenko, Lizzie Neale and Ellena Slater.

Malakhova earned a spot on the All-Big Sky First Team for the second consecutive year, and Chekalina was a selection to the third team. Croft earned an honorable mention. All four of Northern Arizona's returners finished in the top 25 at last year's conference tournament.

After a successful fall season that saw the Lumberjacks notch two top-10 finishes, the spring portion of the season begins on Feb. 13-14 at the Mountain Classic Match Play in Palm Desert, California.

Northern Arizona will play in five tournaments leading up the Big Sky tourney, which is set to take place April 17-19 at the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale.

The 2023 season is highlighted by the 18th annual Red Rocks Invitational, hosted by Northern Arizona March 18-19 at the Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona.

After posting a school-record 299.31 scoring average as a team, Northern Arizona finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 114 in the nation and will enter the spring ranked No. 123, trailing only two Big Sky schools in Sacramento State (No. 63) and Weber State (No. 115).

Chekalina currently leads the Lumberjacks with a scoring average of 73.58 through 12 rounds, followed closely by Hayward and Slater who are both averaging 74 through 12 rounds.

Track and field

Northern Arizona is set to host the Lumberjack Team Challenge today at the Walkup Skydome.

These teams will also be at the event: Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Arizona Pole Vault Academy, Cal. State Fullerton, Cal. State Los Angeles, Utah Tech, Risen Performance, CSU Bakersfield, Evo Track Club, Sam Houston, UTSA, Guelph, Grand Canyon, Elite Sports Fitness Academy, UC Riverside, Valley Vipers, Southern Utah and Arizona.

Last weekend the Lumberjacks saw four school records broken during a memorable first home meet at the Friday Night Axe 'Em Open. David Dunlap broke both the 60- and 200-meter records, with his 200m time also setting a conference record. Alyssa Colbert broke her own 60m record, improving it by .02 seconds. Mitchell Effing impressed on the field side, breaking a long-held record in the triple jump.

More Lumberjacks will see opening action this week, with the distance and relays squads submitting more entries into the meet. It will be the first meet of the season at which Northern Arizona will run the 4x400m relay.

Multiple distance runners will start their seasons, with Brodey Hasty and Santiago Gomez-Prosser being a couple runners on the men's side to open their respective indoor seasons.

Both were on the NCAA championship-winning cross country team in the fall, with each finishing with All-American honors.

For the women, Maggi Congdon and Annika Reiss will be looking to capitalize on their successful cross country seasons as they begin their indoor competition.

Football

Adding to the 11 players announced in December, Northern Arizona officially added 11 more as transfers from four-year universities and one from a community college.

Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball brought in players from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Tennessee and Virginia. Of the 11 new additions to the 2023 signing class, seven are on the offensive side of the ball. The Lumberjacks added four offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, one running back, three defensive backs and one linebacker.

Five of the newcomers come from the FBS, with additions from Cal, East Carolina, San Jose State, UCLA and Western Kentucky. Five also come from FCS programs in Howard, Montana, a pair from Northern Colorado and Tennessee State, with one arriving from Division II Missouri Western.

The complete 2022-23 signing class for Northern Arizona will be announced on Feb. 1, the first day of the regular signing period.

Northern Arizona's transfer signings:

Jonny Bottorff - offensive line - Missouri Western

Daniel Britt - quarterback - Montana

Shawn Dourseau - defensive back - East Carolina

Jack Forsyth - offensive line - Howard

Mikale Greer - defensive back - San Jose State

Jonathan Jones - defensive line - Mississippi Gulf Community College

Krikour Koustanian - offensive line - Northern Colorado

Ethan Kramer - offensive line - Northern Colorado

Kai Millner - quarterback - Cal

Devon Starling - running back - Tennessee State

Jeremiah Trojan - linebacker - UCLA

BJ Wagner - defensive back - Western Kentucky