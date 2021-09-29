NAU ROUNDUP: Golf performs well at Red Sky Classic

Over the final two days of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado, the Northern Arizona golf team battled through inclement weather, resulting in a tie for seventh at the Red Sky Golf Club. The Lumberjacks concluded the tournament at 12-over-par 588 (279-309) on Wednesday, in what turned out to be an abbreviated event.

"It was a tough day again with heavy rain on majority of the holes and we didn't execute as well as we wished to," Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha said. "We lost a lot of shots on the final holes -- which cost us a better finish. But if you would have told me before the tournament that we would finish tied for seventh, I would be very happy with that."

The three-round, three-day tournament was shortened to just two rounds with the cancellation of Wednesday's originally scheduled concluding round. Tuesday's second round was interrupted by a lengthy delay, forcing the suspension of play and the conclusion of the second round on Wednesday.

East Tennessee State, which was tied with Northern Arizona for first at the end of the opening round, claimed the team title at 6-under-par 570 (279-291). Denver finished one stroke behind at 5-under 571 (283-288).