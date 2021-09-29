NAU ROUNDUP: Golf performs well at Red Sky Classic

Over the final two days of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado, the Northern Arizona golf team battled through inclement weather, resulting in a tie for seventh at the Red Sky Golf Club. The Lumberjacks concluded the tournament at 12-over-par 588 (279-309) on Wednesday, in what turned out to be an abbreviated event.
"It was a tough day again with heavy rain on majority of the holes and we didn't execute as well as we wished to," Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha said. "We lost a lot of shots on the final holes -- which cost us a better finish. But if you would have told me before the tournament that we would finish tied for seventh, I would be very happy with that."
The three-round, three-day tournament was shortened to just two rounds with the cancellation of Wednesday's originally scheduled concluding round. Tuesday's second round was interrupted by a lengthy delay, forcing the suspension of play and the conclusion of the second round on Wednesday.
East Tennessee State, which was tied with Northern Arizona for first at the end of the opening round, claimed the team title at 6-under-par 570 (279-291). Denver finished one stroke behind at 5-under 571 (283-288).
After shooting a school-record round of 279 to open the tournament, Northern Arizona opened Tuesday with a flurry of birdies to gain sole possession of first briefly. The weather delay, however, disrupted the Lumberjacks' flow, and they ultimately finished Tuesday at 1-under overall and in fourth with their lineup yet to complete the second round.
Wednesday's conclusion only saw the Lumberjacks record a pair of birdies -- senior Ashley Croft on the par-5 15 and sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova on the par-5 18 -- as the rain continued to put a damper on what was shaping up to be a potentially huge tournament for the Lumberjacks.
Still, Northern Arizona finished in a tie with the second-highest-ranked team in the field (No. 41 Pepperdine) and ahead of seven top 100 teams overall.
"Overall it was a great tournament and we have a great base to build on heading into New Mexico State," Bedortha said. "I am proud of how the ladies did in the first round shooting the school record and they played well yesterday too."
The Lumberjacks will try to carry the momentum into next week's Aggie Invitational hosted by New Mexico State in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The three-day tournament begins Oct. 4.
Women's soccer
The Lumberjacks are heading on the road for their first away matchups in Big Sky Conference play this weekend.
Northern Arizona will take on the Idaho Vandals in Moscow, Idaho, on Friday night. The team will then travel to Cheney, Washington, to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sunday.
The Lumberjacks head into this weekend's matches with a 2-7 record, aiming to pick up the pace and get back in the win column.
Freshman goalkeeper Natalie Manzo has seen the most time in goal for the Lumberjacks, recording one shutout and one combined shutout with Trinity Corcoran.
The Idaho Vandals are 7-2-1 going into Friday's contest, making for their best record in program history. The Vandals are coming off a rivalry win against Idaho State and a one-goal loss to Weber State.
The Lumberjacks and Vandals hold an all time series record of 3-2-3, with Northern Arizona entering as winners of the last two meetings.