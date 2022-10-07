NAU ROUNDUP: Golf heads to Ron Moore Intercollegiate event

The Northern Arizona golf team will make a return trip to Colorado to Highlands Ranch for the Ron Moore Intercollegiate starting Friday. The Lumberjacks will be part of a 16-team field competing through Sunday at the University of Denver Golf Club, a par-72 course at 6,756 yards.

"It's been quite a few years since we've been here, and we used to play in this tournament quite a bit," Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha said. "There's a good group of teams playing and the competition is going to be really good -- probably better than when we were at (the Golfweek Red Sky Classic) -- so it'll be another big challenge for us."

Northern Arizona last competed at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in 2017, placing 11th out of 14 teams. Prior to 2017, the Lumberjacks took part in the tournament in 2014 when they tied for seventh out of 12 teams.

After posting the team's low score in each of the Northern Arizona's first two tournaments this fall, Aleksandra Chekalina will once again play in the top position of the lineup. One week after tying for eighth at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational, Chekalina was among a three-way Lumberjacks tie for 32nd at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic a week ago.

Chekalina, along with Lizzie Neale and Ellena Slater, shot 6-over-par 222 in Wolcott, Colorado, last week.

Neale and Slater will occupy the second and third spots, respectively, in this weekend's lineup.

Chekalina is currently averaging a career-low 72.50 per round -- which leads the team. Neale and Slater are both tied for second in stroke average at 74.67.

Playing in the fourth spot in the lineup is senior Lorel Hayward, who tied for 52nd at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at 9-over 225. Hayward, who was seven strokes better in relation to par compared to the first tournament of the season, is averaging 75.67 per round, a career-low at the moment.

Rounding out Northern Arizona's lineup -- and making her season debut -- is Ekaterina Malakhova.

The reigning Big Sky Conference individual medalist posted the third-lowest single-season scoring average in program history last season at 74.56.

"It's going to be a great experience for us and it's going to be a great tournament," Bedortha said. "Hopefully we can build off the success from the final round in Vail and it'll carry over."

Northern Arizona tied for 11th last week at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, shooting 23-over-par 887 (295-305-287). The Lumberjacks improved by 18 shots from their season debut in Idaho two weeks ago and closed the tournament with a bang, firing 1-under 287. The 287 was Northern Arizona's fifth under-par round since the start of last season and the final round also included Neale and Slater's first career individual under-par rounds.

"They really competed well in the final round," Bedortha said. "To have two freshmen step up, they're both great players. We have a great freshman class, even with Nina (Lukyanenko), and they're going to be the foundation of our team for a while. For them to go out and shoot under par, it gives them confidence that they can go out and compete at this level."