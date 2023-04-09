Less than a week after its last competition, the Northern Arizona golf team will resume action in its final regular season tournament at the Bobcat Desert Classic Sunday. The event runs from Sunday to Tuesday at The Golf Club of Estrella (par 72, 6,279 yards) in Goodyear.

The competition will serve as a bit of a preview for the Big Sky Championships, as NAU will be competing against conference foes in Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Portland State, Weber State and host Montana State. Non-conference opponents Grand Canyon, Utah Tech and Rocky Mountain College will also play in Goodyear.

NAU is ranked No. 117 in the latest Golfstat rankings, which is the second-best out of the 11-team field behind No. 94 GCU.

Competing for the Lumberjacks is Ellena Slater, Lizzie Neale, Aleksandra Chekalina, Ashley Croft and Nina Lukyanenko. Lorel Hayward and Ekaterina Malakhova will be competing as individuals.

Neale led the way for the Lumberjacks with a 15th-place finish at the Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa earlier this week. In the opening round, she shot a 69 (-3) for her first career round with a score under 70 and her seventh round this season at par or better. Neale is second on the team with a scoring average of 74.19, behind Slater.

Slater leads the way with an average of 72.83 and has 59 birdies and an eagle on the year. If her average holds, she will set NAU's single-season scoring average record, while Neale would finish fourth all-time.

Northern Arizona made its first appearance at the Bobcat Desert Classic a season ago and earned a second-place finish after shooting 902 (+38).

The Bobcat Desert Classic serves as the final tune-up before the Big Sky Conference Championships that run from April 17-19 in Scottsdale, in which NAU will look to defend its conference title.