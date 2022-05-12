NAU ROUNDUP: Golf finishes strong season at regional NCAA links

The Northern Arizona golf team concluded its season with a final round 28-over-par 316 on Wednesday at the region NCAA links in Albuquerque, placing 12th with a final 54-hole score of 66-over 930 (309-305-316) in its first regional appearance since 2015.

"We were hoping to finish on a little better note today, but unfortunately we struggled a little bit," coach Brad Bedortha said. "I'm still very proud of the team and their efforts this season. I'm very excited to have these four golfers back for the fall and for us to continue to strive to retain the conference championship again next year."

Top-seeded Oregon went wire-to-wire in winning the regional, clinching one of the four automatic qualifying spots for the NCAA championship tournament, with a score of 4-under-par 860.

Also heading to the national event are No. 13 Texas, Georgia and TCU.

Lumberjacks senior Ashley Croft ended her season on a high note individually, shooting a final round 2-over-par 74. Sitting at 3-over par with four holes remaining, Croft tallied her second birdie of the day on the par-4 sixth hole before registering pars on her last three holes.

Croft's strong finish wrapped up a 12-over-par 228 (79-75-74) overall performance, which is tied for the fifth-lowest score in relation to par ever by a Lumberjack at the regional level. She accounted for six of her team's 15 birdies in the tournament, which lifted the Lumberjacks' season total to a single-season school record 320, breaking the 2017-18 team's previous mark of 306.

Senior Aleksandra Chekalina tied for 56th at 16-over-par 232 (76-78-78). Like Croft, Chekalina logged a pair of birdies on Wednesday in posting her second consecutive 6-over 78.

Chekalina recorded par on seven of her last 10 holes, lifting her total to a team-high 36 over the last three days.

Junior Lorel Hayward and sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova both shot 10-over-par 82 in the third round. Hayward placed 59th at 18-over-par 234 (79-73-82) and was two strokes better than Malakhova, who tied for 60th with a score of 20-over-par 236 (75-79-82).

Malakhova closed the season with 80 birdies, with three at the Albuquerque regional. Her 80 birdies are tied for second most in a season by a Lumberjacks golfer in program history.

In addition to capturing their first Big Sky Conference title since 2015, the Lumberjacks also had three different golfers win individual tournament medalist honors.

As a team, the Lumberjacks recorded three of the five lowest rounds in relation to par in program history and had five par or better rounds in all. The Lumberjacks also posted three of the five lowest 54-hole tournament scores in program history.

